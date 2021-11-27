How to buy quality handmade Cork gifts?

27 November 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The campaign is being promoted on www.madelocal.ie

Design & Crafts Council Ireland “Made Local” campaign for Christmas 2021 encourages Irish people at home and overseas to think about giving Irish made crafts as they travel this Christmas.

Supported by Cork Craft & Design, DCCI’s popular Made Local campaign highlights the work of talented craft makers and designers nationwide and the retail shops who support them. The campaign shines a light on the quality and variety of authentic Irish products crafted by Irish makers and retailers. MadeLocal.ie lists all the participating makers and retailers to enable consumers to research and purchase a wide range of beautiful gifts.

Cork Craft & Design brings together the very best of Cork’s unique and excellent Irish craft and design tradition. You can purchase work created by Cork Craft & Design members in County Cork from their retail space at 27A St. Patrick’s Woollen Mills, Douglas, Cork or online at www.corkcraftanddesign.com. They also have two ‘Made in Cork’ outdoor Christmas Markets coming up on December 5th and December 12th from 10-4pm outside their shop in St Patrick’s Woollen Mills.

For many, the joy of finding new and exciting Irish-made brands, was elevated when they experienced the benefits of dealing with local and reputable sellers (retailers or the brands themselves). At a time when there is constant discussion and concern about global supply chain and delivery issues, having the reassurance of buying from someone locally who you can trust to deliver, and who you can contact with ease is a huge plus.

Research findings from Amárach Research commissioned by DCCI has shown that:

· 70% of Irish people are interested in Irish made crafts · Over half of Irish adults (52%) purchased Irish made and designed crafts items in the past 12 months · Majority of craft purchases was as a gift for someone else (77%) · They were most likely to have been purchased online (45%) · Purchasing crafts online has increased by 24% in the past year

DCCI’s own economic research shows that 8 out of 10 makers stated that Made Local had a direct impact on sales and Made Local was cited as an extremely positive support during recent challenging times.

Christmas 2021 will be a time for families and friends to come together, in some cases after a long and difficult absence. The personal touch of the maker, and thought by the gifter is an intrinsic part that makes it all the more special. DCCI is encouraging everyone to think about giving something Made Local – whether travelling within Ireland or abroad. The website, MadeLocal.ie, will assist you to find a maker and products near you.

Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation, Robert Troy TD said: “Ireland is home to some of the world’s most talented designers and craftspeople – their work is renowned internationally for its quality, with demand exisiting across global markets. Despite the challenges of the pandemic, online sales in the sector have almost doubled to 38%. Irish designers and craftspeople will continue to play a vital role in our economic recovery and I encourage everyone to look for #MadeLocal gifts and presents this festive season and support their local craftspeople.”

Damian English TD, Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail said: “The craft & design sector continues to grow, generating €2.9 billion annually for the Irish economy. The “Made Local” initiative will make a real difference to many local craft businesses this Christmas and underscores the important local economic contribution made by the sector in Ireland. I urge everyone who can, to support their local crafters as they shop for gifts this festive season.”

Commenting on the campaign, Rosemary Steen, CEO of Design & Crafts Council Ireland said, “the results of our Made Local campaign during the summer are so overwhelmingly positive. We are very pleased to be able to launch the winter campaign. Our industry has been affected by the pandemic. The determination of our members to pivot their business and ensure availability online is inspiring. We encourage everyone to support your community, shop local and above all ‘Love What You Give’.”

Paul Neeson, Director Retail Ireland at Aer Rianta International said, “We are delighted to launch the ‘Made Local’ Christmas campaign at The Loop, Terminal 2, Dublin Airport. This collaboration between Design & Crafts Council Ireland and ourselves, brings the best of Irish design and craft to an international audience, supporting local designers with exposure to a wide variety of customers every day.”

The Irish craft and design sector is a significant contributor to regional economies. For more information on Irish craft and design and where to shop, visit www.madelocal.ie or join the conversation by following #MADELOCAL #lovewhatyougive.

For a very special experience, DCCI is also presenting the “Made in Ireland” exhibition in DCCI’s National Design & Crafts Gallery in Kilkenny where visitors can see work on display from over 120 makers, many of whom are part of Made Local. The exhibition celebrates the skill and vitality of Ireland’s craft makers. Curated by Mary Gallagher, Hilary Morley and Stephen O’Conner, this unique exhibition will run at the gallery until until 30th January 2021.