New Mobile Library Trucks Hit the Road for Cork Readers

6 December 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council’s Library and Arts Service has added three new mobile libraries to its fleet serving book lovers across the county. The state-of-the-art trucks are replacing older vehicles in North, East and South Cork thanks to a €592,000 investment from the Council and will follow the replacement of the Mobile Library truck serving West Cork in 2017.

Mobile libraries have long been an integral part of Cork County Library and Arts Service, with trucks operating a fortnightly route of around 340 service points, including schools, nursing homes, day-care centres, direct provision centres and creches as well as towns, villages and homes in every corner of the county.

These three new vehicles were purpose-built by Offaly-based company Primo Coach Builders. They are packed with fantastic features such as on-board WiFi, sensory lighting and 43-inch digital display screens to highlight local events and services available. The trucks are fully wheelchair accessible and have two-metre awnings on their exterior to provide shelter for customers as they enter and leave the library.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Gillian Coughlan says:

“I’m thrilled to see these new libraries are equipped with features which will maximise their appeal and accessibility for everyone. Mobile libraries are a vital link to the wider Library Service for rural and more isolated communities and are closely aligned with local and national visions of supporting inclusive and sustainable communities. I urge anyone who is not already a member of our Library Service to sign up and discover all that is available through their local library or mobile service.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey has welcomed the news:

“I’m delighted to see the roll out of these new libraries to the service’s loyal users around the county. We know that our mobile libraries play a key role in ensuring that all our citizens have access to the library service, irrespective of their location or personal circumstances. This investment demonstrates Cork County Council’s commitment to serving our rural communities with the very best in services possible”.

The new mobile library vehicles are due to take to the road from December 6th, 2021. For more information on Cork County Council’s Library and Arts Service, visit www.corkcoco.ie/library or call 021 4546499