NEW RETAIL: A JYSK store and a ‘Chemist Warehouse’ are coming to West Ballincollig, next to the existing Lidl

6 December 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie



Lidl Ireland are pleased to have received local authority approval from Cork City Council for the redevelopment of the existing West City Retail Park on the outskirts of Ballincollig, Cork. The plan from the retailer will see an investment of €16m in the local area, creating up to 100 jobs across the retail park with hundreds more jobs being created during the construction phase.

As part of the redevelopment, in a bid to transform the retail park to a modern and vibrant hub, Lidl has worked closely with leading Danish home retailer JYSK and Australian retail pharmacy Chemist Warehouse, in a commercial agreement that would see both retailers move into the park and open for trade alongside the new Lidl store. The development also has provisions for a coffee shop and a generous sized retail unit, suited to a local business looking for an electrical showroom, or a sports/leisure store.

Speaking about the project, Conor Nagle, Regional Director for Munster with Lidl Ireland projected a strong commitment by the retailer to rejuvenate the area, creating job opportunities and providing an ongoing assurance to the surrounding communities.

“We are delighted that Cork City Council have approved our plans and granted us planning permission for this exciting development, and we are keen to commence work early next year. This plan would see the current retail park, which is vastly underutilised, transformed into a modern and vibrant retail hub for the residents of Ballincollig and the surrounding areas.

Lidl has invested heavily in Cork projects in recent years with new stores and redevelopments in Churchfield, Wilton, Ballyvolane, Mitchelstown, Kanturk, Macroom and Youghal to name just a few. A Lidl store does not just bring better value shopping to an area – it means job creation throughout the construction phase in addition to a variety of job opportunities in our stores. It means more funding for local ladies Gaelic football clubs; local charities being supported through our food redistribution programme with FoodCloud and continuing investment in youth mental health services in Cork with our charity partner Jigsaw”.