Encourage people to #ShopLocal with a Cork only giftcard

6 December 2021

By Mary Bermingham

#ShopLocal

Cork Chamber (of Commerce) has recently launched its shop local campaign, encouraging businesses and shoppers to shop local this Christmas and beyond, to invigorate our local economy in these exceptional times, driving a strong recovery for all.

Paula Cogan, President of Cork Chamber commented:

“Corkonians are known for their pride of place. Our sense of community spirit has shown its bright colours and true strength in the past year and half. Through Christmas and beyond it is incredibly important that we take every opportunity to consciously choose to shop as locally as we can, supporting businesses, communities and jobs. The Cork Chamber Gift Card is a great way to support local, as this gift card is specifically for the Cork region. It provides hundreds of options of where it can be spent.”



“The Cork Chamber Gift Card has proven to be very popular among corporate customers who purchase the card as staff rewards and corporate gifts. The card has now contributed over €1m to our region’s economy, which in turn supports local stores, businesses and employment.”

Clearstream Global Securities Services Ltd a subsidiary of the Deutsche Borse Group is one of a number of companies who have shown continued support for Cork and have invested again in the Cork Chamber Gift Card in 2021, rewarding their employees and ensuring considerable spend will go to local retailers. Many companies like Clearstream continue to do their part to support other businesses and the wider community and we urge others to also put their shoulders to the wheel.

Ms Cogan continued “We want to ensure that the economic recovery of our region is as strong as it can be. We have seen the particular influence that companies can have through their buying power. Every purchase decision at company level, or at home that supports a local supplier will make a difference. Businesses can find out more about the Cork Chamber Gift card on our website.”

You can order a card at https://www.one4allrewards.ie/cork-chamber.html