WACH: New video documentary looks at Cork’s part in the 1920’s War of Independence

6 December 2021

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

A new 20-minute video documentary, highlighting the importance of the role people in County Cork played in the hearings given on hardships endured during the War of Independence has been launched as part of Cork County Council’s Commemorations Programme. The documentary, titled, ‘Evidence on Conditions in Ireland Commemorative Documentary – The County Cork Connection’ features interviews with the Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Gillian Coughlan; Dr. John Borgonovo, School of History, UCC as well as many other local historians.

Between November 1920 and January 1921, an American Commission hearing on the hardships being endured by people in Ireland during the War of Independence took place. In December 1920 and January 1921, seven key witnesses from County Cork gave testimony, which contributed greatly to the efforts of raising awareness internationally towards Ireland’s struggle for freedom. Less than one year later, on December 6th, 1921, the Anglo-Irish Treaty was signed. This documentary highlights the importance of these hearings.

‘Evidence on Conditions in Ireland Commemorative Documentary – The County Cork Connection’ is an initiative of Cork County Council’s Commemorations Committee and was supported by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media. Evidence on Conditions will be available on Cork County Council’s YouTube channel from Monday, 6th December.

This project is in addition to a suite of other projects undertaken by the Commemorations Committee including a War of Independence and Civil War Exhibition and the publication of a timeline of key events in the 1920 to 1923 period, both of which will be launched early in the New Year.

In addition, a heritage book will be released by Cork County Council on the week of the 13th of December. ‘Heritage Artefacts of County Cork’ is part of the Heritage of County Cork book series and follows the success of ‘The Archaeological Heritage of County Cork’ publication in 2020. Cork County Council called on local heritage societies, community groups, museums and individuals to get involved by submitting any specific information, stories and photos of interest on local heritage artefacts. A selection of these submissions join valuable objects such as the Cork Horns, the GarryDuff Bird, St. Laichtín’s Arm together with items such as sherds of handmade pottery, flint tools and clay pipes, providing a unique insight into life in Cork County in the past.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Gillian Coughlan highlighted how,

“The Evidence on Conditions in Ireland Commemorative Documentary – The County Cork Connection, together with the Heritage Artefacts of County Cork book, are fantastic historical resources for us in County Cork. The documentary is a fascinating insight in the role played by Cork County in such a significant historical event. It is superbly produced and brings to life the roles played by these important people from County Cork.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey added,

“Cork County Council prides itself on recognising our history. These new resources give an insight into our rich and colourful history here in County Cork. What is fantastic is that they are collaborative projects and are a great way of gathering stories from people who live around the county.”

Cork County Council’s Heritage Officer and Commemorations Coordinator, Conor Nelligan, highlighted “these projects will add value to the excellent work undertaken by people and groups throughout the county of Cork, in commemorating this important part of Ireland’s past. The outstanding projects supported by the Commemorations Committee under the 2021 County Cork Commemorations Grant Scheme are fine examples in this regard”