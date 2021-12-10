Five Tips to Attract New Customers to Your Local Store in 2022

10 December 2022

By Roger Jones

roger@TheCork.ie

It is a never-ending battle for every firm to find new clients. Customers formerly devoted to retailers’ direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands are now turning to social media to find new ways to promote to them. As customers are aware that “once in a lifetime,” “Super Saturday,” or friend and family bargains are like buses, there will be another one soon; the price and advertising levers that formerly drew buyers in have lost their power.

To believe that I need more clients ignores the fundamental issue. People that are currently in your business have the potential to become customers, so why aren’t they purchasing more? On the sales floor, you can succeed. Having an app or a spreadsheet tell you how many sales you earned is not enough; you have to recognize where you are losing sales. It would help if you kept an eye on the ground.

At the very least, senior-level executives should spend time on the sales floor every month. If you don’t, you will be relying only on the information that someone delivers into your workplace. “It is all about contactless payment. Curbside is the most important consideration.”

So, in 2022, how can retailers increase the number of people who visit their physical locations?

Make the most of digital signage

For every business, digital signage can breathe fresh life into the atmosphere. It is becoming less important to use static signs, but digital signage is meant to attract customers’ attention and convey messages tailored to enhance their experience. You can read this article to learn more about it. Digital signage displays may be as little as a small form factor screen or as large as a big video wall. Using a tiny form touch display, you can capture customers’ attention and entice them to spend more time in your store. Interactive digital signage enables your surroundings to capitalize on the value of a physical place while providing clients with the digital experiences they want. It is only logical to have a digital component in your space since so many customers get their information from screens of various sizes.

For brick-and-mortar companies, providing the greatest possible client experience is becoming more critical than ever before. It is no longer enough to have low pricing and a vast supply.

Set up a referral program

Your present clients’ friends, neighbours, and coworkers may help you spread the word about your company to a wider audience. Providing the correct incentive is all that is required. Industry experts recommend proactive customer solicitation and incentive systems.

After a transaction, be sure to follow up with your clients and invite them to your referral program after you have confirmed their satisfaction. Incentives such as a commission or a discount coupon might be attractive.

Make use of social media to your advantage

There are a variety of methods to communicate with clients on social media. Using social media, a company may upload images and videos of its goods and engage with customers through comments or messages. Customers may discover more about a company or its sector via social media. Brand loyalty and customer service are boosted when companies interact with their consumers.

Awe-inspiring customer service

Customers who have a positive experience at your establishment are more likely to spread the word about it to their friends and family. If you want your customers to have the greatest possible experience, you need to concentrate on that. For example, this may include providing children’s activities while parents shop, delivering exceptional customer service, or supplying refreshments to clients. You will also distinguish yourself from the competitors in your area thanks to these efforts.

Have an internet presence

Most clients conduct their research online first before setting foot in a shop. Having an SEO-optimized website may assist you in being found by your intended audience. Ensure your location, phone number, email address and shop hours on your website.

It requires great visual merchandising, inventive use of all the ways clients connect with you on the web, through email and text, to attract them to your business. Utilize these up-to-date suggestions to assist you in growing your clientele again. However, keep in mind that no one ever gushed over mediocrity.

Creating a buzz around your business requires teaching your employees how to open their hearts to strangers, listen to what they have to say, and develop methods to get them to purchase your products. Miss this, and you will be trapped as just another transactional merchant “selling products” rather than one that cultivates a long-term connection with customers.