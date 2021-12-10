FREE THIS MONTH: Nano Nagle Place Place create membership scheme

10 December 2021

By Elaine Murphy

If you love Nano Nagle Place, then you will love to support it by becoming a member. Nano Nagle Place is a site of living heritage where the pioneering educational work of Nano Nagle and the Presentation Sisters is celebrated, and that work is continued in the 21st Century through the work of The Lantern Community Project, Cork Migrant Centre and The Men’s Group. Each of these amazing projects work to transform people’s lives.

Nano Nagle Place is a private space open for public benefit, a hidden oasis in the centre of the city. Your membership and support help to care for this unique corner of Cork.

Membership entitles you to

Free entry to the museum plus one guest (kids of members also go free!)

10% discount in the Design Shop, Cork Focussed Bookshop, and online shop www.nanonagleplacedesignshop.com

Discounted Tea and Coffee from the Museum Coffee Dock.

There are plenty of reasons to visit this December, like our three wonderful Christmas Markets, and Soup for Simon on Christmas Eve. Call into a Christmas event or visit Tuesday – Sunday 10.00 -17.00 to sign up as a member of Nano Nagle Place.

You can also visit their website at https://nanonagleplace.ie/about/membership/ to sign up online, simply bring in your confirmation email to collect your membership card.