Graham Norton has a new MARMALADE flavour gin @GrahNort @TheGNShow #WestCork

21 December 2021

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Marmalade – You’ve tried it on toast, now enjoy it as a toast!

SERVING SUGGESTION: Pour over ice with a premium tonic, with a twist of orange and a garnish of orange zest.

STOCKISTS: SuperValu

RRP: €39

Just in time for last minute Christmas gifts. With his Own Irish and Own Pink GiN stacking up awards and accolades, Graham Norton has turned his attention to a taste of nostalgia to launch a brand-new variant, Graham Norton’s Own West Cork Marmalade GiN.

Available in-store in SuperValu (RRP €39), the West Cork Marmalade GiN is carefully crafted in West Cork with Irish grains, locally sourced botanicals, and Spanish oranges. The perfect balance of premium Seville oranges and classic aromas of botanicals and is a refreshing surprise for all gin lovers. Dry in style, with a citrus twist of marmalade creates a refreshing drink that lingers on after the last drop.

On his newest addition, Graham said