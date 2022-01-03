Irish Water continues to progress the Mallow Sewerage Network Upgrade

2 January 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Traffic management in place for early January

Irish Water, working in partnership with Cork County Council, is progressing with upgrades to the sewer network in Mallow, Co. Cork. The project is expected to be completed in spring 2023 and involves upgrading the sewer network through the removal of nine combined sewer overflows and constructing 5.5km of new sewers.

Speaking about the project in December, Eunan Canavan from Irish Water said “Once completed, this project will improve water quality in the River Blackwater and benefit homes and businesses in Mallow and the surrounding area.

“To construct a new section of pipeline on Quartertown Road (R619), we will need to close a section of the road, from the junction of Blackrock Park to Blackwater Drive. We aim to have the works completed in approximately 3 weeks from the 4th to the 22nd of January. During this time, traffic diversion routes will be via R638 (Merit’s Corner), R620 and N20. Local access will be maintained throughout the road closure. Further road closures will also be required at a later date to complete other sections of pipelines, details of which will be advised in advance.

“We understand that this type of work can be inconvenient and works crews will make every effort to minimise any disruption these necessary works cause as we progress the upgrading of the Mallow sewerage network.”

Irish Water is also continuing to progress the upgrade works on Mallow Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) which is outdated and overloaded.

As part of this €20 million project, Irish Water is upgrading the Mallow WWTP, and constructing a new pumping station and stormwater holding tank at Mallow Bridge. Once completed, this project will increase the capacity at the plant and resolve overloading to benefit homes and businesses in Mallow and the surrounding area. It will also support social and economic development of Mallow.

Irish Water is responsible for the delivery of all public water and wastewater services in Ireland. We are committed to continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support the growth needed in housing and across our economy, while protecting the environment and safeguarding water supplies.

For updates, please visit www.water.ie/mallow