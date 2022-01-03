Surprising Things that May Be Holding your Company Back

3 January 2022

By Roger Kennedy

If you want to make sure that you are spending wisely while also making the most out of the money you do have then these tips are for you. Here you will find out what is holding your company back while also helping yourself to make the right changes. Find out more here.

Website Design and Copy

Your website is truly one of your most powerful business tools. To start with, it helps to drive home your message and it also provides information to your customers. That being said, you also have to remember that it is a low-cost engine when it comes to lead generation too. A website that is difficult to navigate or one that looks dated will fail to drive new business. We live in a digital-centric world and if you know that your site is not up to par then you know that you will have some major issues in the future. If possible you need to work with an SEO professional so that you can identify the type of goals you have and so you can identify how your site can be better organised.

App Elements

Think about it, is your current site or even your product listings optimised for your users or your customers? Should you be using product shots or even lifestyle imagery? Which order form helps you to convert the most customers? If you can break down information like this then you will soon find that you can increase the number of sales that your business is capable of making. You also need to look at your images. Are your service or your product images reaching their full potential? Are they capable of converting customers? Some shoppers like to see lifestyle imagery over things such as product shots and others tend to prefer the opposite. A/B testing is the best way for you to work around things like this so make sure that you are considering this as much as possible when testing your site.

Poor Financials

Think about it, are you paying far more than you should for your software? Technology changes fast and what you were paying for cloud storage at one point may not be what you should be paying right now. If you can, you need to think about what you are paying for and find out what you could be getting for that same price. Payroll services are one very common thing that business owners tend to overpay quite a lot for. Payroll services tend to sign businesses up for a competitive rate but then they increase the cost every year. This is not what you need, as it may be making your company have way more expenses than you need.

Lack of Management

Taking too long to implement updates or even upgrades for your products or your services will leave thousands on the table when it comes to missed sales. In this day and age, it is very easy for you to find talented project managers who can work on specific projects for you. You can hire someone who has experience in your industry as a freelancer or you can hire someone for a full-time position. Either way, this is a brilliant way to give your business the boost it needs.

Not Investing in Tech

Another reason why your business might be held back is if you are not investing in tech as you should be. If you use a computer to conduct most of your business and you know that yours is slow and not up to the task then this will work against you. It is vital that you consider replacing your tech as time goes on, or that you simply think about investing in PC maintenance. If you need some help with your computer as it stands right now then read more here.

Your Team Don’t Work Together Well

Another reason why your business may not be doing as well as it could is if you know that your team are not working together well. It may be that your team are just not talking as they should be or that they are simply not updating each other on the projects that are to be done, and that are in progress. If this is the case then there are things that you can do, such as encouraging your team to use communication software or even sending them on team building activities. If you can do this then you will soon find that it is easier than ever for you to rectify any issues that might have become apparent.

You Aren’t Outsourcing

If you are a solopreneur or if you don’t have the budget to hire other team members then this is understandable. That being said, you could be seriously missing out if you are not outsourcing. If you are not outsourcing your business activities then this could be working against you because you will not have the knowledge and support that you need to take things to the next level. One example would be if you are trying to do all your books yourself. It may be that you are neglecting various parts of your business in an attempt to do them and that you aren’t even getting them done to the best of your ability anyway. If you were to hire or outsource your business chores to someone else, you could probably have them done better, faster and easier. By doing this, you can also build a network of team members. This can help your business to thrive because you are no longer having to do things all yourself. Instead, you are getting them done by like-minded professionals who genuinely care about your company and the success you are potentially going to achieve.

So many things could be holding your business back. If you need some help with your business then why not try and explore some of the above tips, to see if you can turn things around while increasing your profit margin?