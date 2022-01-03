New Year Message of Encouragement and Confidence from Bishop @DrPaulColton

3 January 2022

By Tony Forde

tony@TheCork.ie

Writing a New Year message in the January 2022 edition of the Cork, Cloyne and Ross Diocesan Magazine, the (Church of Ireland) Bishop, Dr Paul Colton, sent a message of encouragement and confidence to the people of the United Dioceses. He acknowledged that all our current fears are understandable and a necessary part, often of our need to avoid danger, But, quoting Dr Scott MacDougall, Associate Professor of Theology of the Church Divinity School of the Pacific, he said that, in the wake of our Christmas celebrations, ‘ Fear is the wrong response to the coming of the Prince of Peace …The proper response to the coming of the Prince of Peace is joy.’

Bishop Colton also referred to 2022 as the 70th anniversary year of the consecration, in Cork, of Dr George Otto Simms, as Bishop of Cork.

Bishop Colton said that the text of the sermon, preached on that occasion by Eric Symes Abbott is as relevant now as it was then: ‘Do not be afraid little flock, for it is your Father’s pleasure to give you the kingdom.’ (Luke 12.32)

Bishop Colton wrote