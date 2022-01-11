How are Instagram and Facebook performing among Irish users? Cork media expert ‘Mulley Communications’ have the stats

11 January 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Instagram will soon be bigger than Facebook in Ireland

Meta is the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp

Cork-based Mulley Communications have compiled interesting stats on how social media usage in Ireland.

Commenting on the figures, Damien Mulley from Mulley Communications said

“Meta is still the king of social but with TikTok scooping up the younger demographic and growing older demographics, they must be worried at their speed of growth. This will have a future impact on their advertising revenue.

While Meta has gone all in on the “Metaverse”, the success of Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok is due to them being accessible on billions of smartphones around the world and not bespoke hardware. Meta might be better off at looking for the next TikTok instead of trying to get the world to buy their hardware to access their not yet built virtual world. Many of us remember the Facebook Phone but billions have never heard of that.

Facebook’s best purchase was Instagram and by March 2022 or maybe sooner we might see this billion dollar purchase grow bigger than the social network that bought them but Facebook needs to do the same to fight off the next”