Lord Mayor of Cork opens online Book of Condolence for Ashling Murphy

14 January 2022

By Tony Forde

tony@TheCork.ie

On behalf of the people of Cork City, the Lord Mayor, Cllr Colm Kelleher in conjunction with the Deputy Lord Mayor and chair of Cork City Council’s Women’s Caucus, Cllr Mary Rose Desmond will this morning open an online book of condolence for the late Ashling Murphy.

The Lord Mayor described Ashling’s passing as “utterly tragic” and extended his sympathy to all who knew her.

“I open this online book of condolence, jointly with the Deputy Lord Mayor, Councillor Mary Rose Desmond, as a sign of solidarity with the people of Tullamore in Co. Offaly and Ashling’s family, he said.

Cllr Mary Rose Desmond also expressed her sympathies to Ashling’s family, friends, pupils and the people of Tullamore.

She described the killing of Ashling Murphy as a “horrific crime”.

“She was a young woman at the start of her life, with opportunities and her career – the world should have been her oyster, “ she said

The online book can be signed at www.corkcity.ie