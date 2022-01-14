SPORT BUSINESS: Cork City FC unveils new Commercial Brochure for 2022 season

14 January 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork City FC has launched a brand-new Commercial Brochure for the 2022 season. The club have a huge variety of opportunities available to cater for businesses and enterprises of all sizes.

Speaking about the launch of the Commercial Brochure, Paul Deasy, Commercial Manager said: “2022 is going to be a massive year for the club, both on and off the pitch. Year on year we are building a very strong commercial portfolio which has seen a fantastic response from our partners over the past number of years.”

“Along with our traditional opportunities such as spaces on the shirt, stadium signage, player sponsorship, we have also introduced several exciting new opportunities such as our new EZ Living hospitality suite, the very popular mobile app, advertising spaces on our match day streaming service and many online opportunities that get our partners in front of our huge online support. We are also looking to grow our partnerships for the women’s team, amputee team and across our six thriving academy teams.”

To get a breakdown of the different opportunities theyhave on offer, please see the Commercial Brochure (here) email Paul Deasy at paul@corkcityfc.ie