Cork Airport Hotel launches “Stay, Park, and Fly” package

14 January 2022

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

The Cork International Hotel has relaunched the very popular package called ‘Stay, Park and Fly”. The package is intended to take the stress out of early morning or late evening travelling from Cork Airport. The package will also allow travellers to extend their holiday by an extra day or so by treating themselves to a hotel stay as part of their trip.

The package offers an overnight stay before or after a flight with parking included during the trip from Cork Airport.

This Offer includes:

• An overnight stay before or after a flight

• Free shuttle bus to and from Cork Airport before and after a flight

• Parking included in a secure car park for the duration of a trip from two nights up to 21 days (depending on the package selected)

• This offer includes Grab and Go Breakfast from 4.30am-7am for earlier departures

General Manager at the Cork International Hotel, Carmel Lonergan said:

“Holidays are definitely on the minds of people right now and this package is perfect for anyone who would like to extend their trip a little bit. This offer has options to suit all travellers, from short weekend breaks to longer two-week holidays. This is the perfect package for guests with either an early flight from Cork and they can stay with us the night before or late-night flight return where they can rest up and stay with us before driving home.”

For more details https://www.corkinternationalairporthotel.com/offer/stay-park-fly/