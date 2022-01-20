Cork Lotto winner has just days to claim prize

20 January 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The National Lottery are continuing to appeal to Lotto players in Cork, Limerick and Mayo to check their tickets carefully from two draws in October as three Match 5 prizes remain unclaimed.

Lotto players in Mayo are urged to check their old Lotto tickets from the Wednesday 27th October draw as a prize worth €22,872 remains unclaimed. The Maritime county player has just days left to claim their prize as the claim deadline for this Lotto Match 5 prize is close of business on Tuesday 25th January.

The winning ticket was sold on Tuesday 26th October at the Centra store on Lower James Street in Claremorris, Co. Mayo.

The winning Lotto numbers for the draw on Wednesday 27th October were: 03, 11, 25, 32, 40, 45 and the bonus was 05.

Meanwhile, two Lotto players in Cork and Limerick who matched five numbers to win €23,367 each in the Saturday 30th October draw are also yet to come forward.

Ticketholders have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize. The claim deadline for these prizes is close of business on Friday 28th January.

The winning tickets, which are now worth €23,367 each, were both purchased on the day of the draw.

The Cork winner purchased their ticket at Anglands Service Station, Dromagh, Mallow, Co. Cork while the Limerick player bought their winning ticket at Centra, Cul Crannagh, Dooradoyle, Co. Limerick.

The winning numbers from the Saturday 30th October Lotto draw were: 05, 06, 17, 22, 33, 41 and the bonus was 34.

A National Lottery spokesperson has appealed to Lotto players in Cork, Limerick and Mayo to carefully check their old tickets from October to ensure that they do not miss out on claiming these Lotto Match 5 prizes.

“Three Lotto players in Cork, Limerick and Mayo have only days left to claim their Match 5 prizes from October. We are appealing to our Lotto players in Mayo who purchased their Lotto ticket for the Wednesday 27th October draw at the Centra store on James Street in Claremorris to carefully check their old tickets as there is a Maritime county winner with a ticket worth €22,872 which is yet to be claimed. The last date to claim this prize is close of business next Tuesday 25th January so Mayo players really do need to get checking those tickets!”

“We are also eager to hear from two players in Cork and Limerick who are yet to claim two Match 5 prizes worth €23,367 from the Saturday 30th October draw. Any of our players who may have purchased their tickets for the 30th October draw at Anglands Service Station in Dromagh, Mallow, Co. Cork or at Centra, Cul Crannagh in Dooradoyle, Co. Limerick should check their old tickets immediately as the last date to claim is Friday 28th January.”

“If you are one of these three lucky winners, we are advising you to sign the back of your ticket and to urgently make contact with our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims @lottery.ie. We can then make arrangements for you to claim your prize.”