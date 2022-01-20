Drugs on Cathedral Road

20 January 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

€56,000 Drugs Seized and Three Arrests, Cork City

Gardaí have arrested three men and seized €56,000 worth of Diamorphine as part of an ongoing investigation targeting individuals involved in the sale and supply of drugs, in Cork city yesterday afternoon, Wednesday 19th January 2022.

At 5.20pm yesterday, Gardaí attached to the Divisional Drugs Unit based in Anglesea Street observed three persons engaged in a suspected drugs transaction on St. Mary’s Avenue, Cathedral Road.

Following a search, the three men were found to be in possession of 400 grams of suspected Diamorphine with a street value of approximately €56,000. The drugs were seized by Gardaí and will be sent for analysis.

One man, aged in his 40s, and two men, aged in their 30s, were arrested at the scene and taken to Gurranabraher Garda Station and Bridewell Garda Station respectively, where they are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.

This seizure is part of An Garda Síochána’s national anti-drugs strategy, Operation Tara, which aims to disrupt drug trafficking networks involved in the sale, supply and distribution of controlled drugs at local, national and international level.