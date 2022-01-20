Chairperson of ‘Medicines for Ireland’ is Cork businessman

20 January 2022

By Tom Collins

Managing Director of Cork based Accord Healthcare, Padraic O’Brien appointed Chairperson of Medicines for Ireland

Medicines for Ireland (MFI) is a lobby group made up of various interests including Irish pharma firms – including Bantry’s Rowa Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Clonmel Healthcare, and generic giant Pinewood Healthcare.

MFI has recently announced the appointment of Managing Director of Cork-based Accord Healthcare Ireland, Padraic O’Brien as new Chairperson of the organisation.

Headquartered in Little Island, Accord Healthcare is a member of Medicines for Ireland (MFI), whose members are the suppliers of the majority of medicine in Ireland to the HSE and patients directly.

Since its foundation in 2016, Medicines for Ireland has been “promoting the benefits of the increased use of generic and biosimilar medicines in Ireland. The organisation’s core objective is to improve the way Ireland procures and supplies medicines, in order to expand the patient access to affordable, lifesaving and life-enhancing treatment.”

Chairperson, Padraic O’Brien previously served as MFI Vice President in 2020 and 2021. Through MFI, he has been actively engaging with policy makers on both a national and European level with respect to increasing access of affordable medicines for patients, as well as highlighting the need for safeguarding measures to be putting place to help mitigate threats to the supply of medicines to Ireland brought about by Brexit and Covid-19.

Following his appointment to the role of Chairperson, Mr O’Brien stated

“I am honoured to take over the role of Chairperson after a very successful year at MFI. Our strong contribution to the recent Framework Agreements on Pricing and Supply of Medicines 2021-2025 recently agreed with the Department of Health, the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform, and the HSE, is the culmination of two years of hard work from the MFI membership and in particular outgoing Chairperson, David Delaney.

This new Framework Agreement on the supply and pricing of non-originator, generic, biosimilar, and hybrid medicines announced by Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly in mid-December is estimated to reduce the State spend on medicines by up to €700 million, while dramatically improving access to innovative new medicines for patients nationwide.”

Mr O’Brien concluded “I look forward to leading Medicines for Ireland on these issues ensuring that Ireland’s approach to medicines serves the best interests of patients, their healthcare professionals and the state.”