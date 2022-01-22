FARMING: RTÉ Agri correspondent appointed after position left vacant for nine months

22 January 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The appointment of Joe Mag Raollaigh as the new RTÉ Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Correspondent is a welcome move but it is disappointing that the position was left vacant for nine months, a Fine Gael Senator has said.

Senator Tim Lombard, Fine Gael Seanad Spokesperson on Agriculture, said, “Many members of the agriculture community will welcome [the] appointment of a new correspondent from RTÉ, however, it must also be noted that the sector was deprived of a dedicated correspondent for many months.

“This appointment is long overdue and highlights the need for increased focus from the national broadcaster on the agriculture and farming sector.

“Just last month, I raised the matter in the Seanad and called for RTÉ to step up and appoint a new agriculture correspondent as a matter of urgency. I am delighted to see that they have recognised the importance of a dedicated journalist not only for the agriculture sector, but also for the general public.

“RTÉ now need to build on Ireland’s positive image as a nation with a thriving and sustainable food and dairy sector, a country that exports premium products to markets around the world. The agriculture sector is also a vital aspect in our fight against climate change and our State broadcaster must reflect the significant work being carried out by the industry in this regard.

“As I highlighted previously, the public have a right to balanced and informed information on the sector. We need to be kept up to date with news on new technologies, research, Government supports, and much more.

“With a dedicated correspondent now in place, I look forward to seeing a renewed focus and energy from RTÉ in this sector and know that it will have a significant impact on farmers and those involved in the sector up and down the country,” Senator Lombard concluded.