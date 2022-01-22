15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
FARMING: RTÉ Agri correspondent appointed after position left vacant for nine months

22 January 2022
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie

The appointment of Joe Mag Raollaigh as the new RTÉ Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Correspondent is a welcome move but it is disappointing that the position was left vacant for nine months, a Fine Gael Senator has said.

Cork Senator Tim Lombard, who is based outside of Carrigaline, and is focused on the Cork South West constituency

Senator Tim Lombard, Fine Gael Seanad Spokesperson on Agriculture, said, “Many members of the agriculture community will welcome [the] appointment of a new correspondent from RTÉ, however, it must also be noted that the sector was deprived of a dedicated correspondent for many months.

“This appointment is long overdue and highlights the need for increased focus from the national broadcaster on the agriculture and farming sector.

“Just last month, I raised the matter in the Seanad and called for RTÉ to step up and appoint a new agriculture correspondent as a matter of urgency. I am delighted to see that they have recognised the importance of a dedicated journalist not only for the agriculture sector, but also for the general public.

“RTÉ now need to build on Ireland’s positive image as a nation with a thriving and sustainable food and dairy sector, a country that exports premium products to markets around the world. The agriculture sector is also a vital aspect in our fight against climate change and our State broadcaster must reflect the significant work being carried out by the industry in this regard.

“As I highlighted previously, the public have a right to balanced and informed information on the sector. We need to be kept up to date with news on new technologies, research, Government supports, and much more.

“With a dedicated correspondent now in place, I look forward to seeing a renewed focus and energy from RTÉ in this sector and know that it will have a significant impact on farmers and those involved in the sector up and down the country,” Senator Lombard concluded.

