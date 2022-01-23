23 January 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Crawford Art Gallery announces a new partnership with Pat McDonnell Paints for a major exhibition, SATURATION: the everyday transformed.

SATURATION: the everyday transformed opens on Saturday 29 January and includes photographic works by thirteen dynamic young artists. It will embrace aspects of social media, street photography, music and fashion photography. This exhibition will showcase artists who use photography to explore lives played out in front of them, often creating or conveying a heightened experience through the use of colour.

Pat McDonnell Paints once again team up with Crawford Art Gallery to bring this newest exhibition to the public. The established paint company previously partnered Crawford Art Gallery to renew the historic Sculpture Galleries for the hugely successful Recasting Canovo in 2019.

Aidan McDonnell, Company Director at Pat McDonnell Paints commented that as ‘A proud Cork-based family owned business, we at

Pat McDonnell Paints are delighted to support the Crawford Art Gallery in bringing SATURATION: the everyday transformed to the people of Cork and its visitors alike’.

Pat McDonnell Paints is a Cork based company with eight stores nationwide offering paint expertise and a range of services including colour consultancy. Their colour consultants worked with the curators to fine tune the paint choices in the gallery to best support the artists’ work and offer the public a vibrant visitor experience.

Remarking on the partnership Dawn Williams the curator says “Crawford Art Gallery is delighted to be working with Pat McDonnell Paints again in partnering this major exhibition. The use and array of colour in the artists’ work displayed in Saturation: the everyday transformed is consistent with the understanding of the power of colour which the team at

Pat McDonnell Paints so clearly demonstrate in their work”.

Saturation: the everyday transformed will feature work by: Ayesha Ahmad, Vittoria Colonna, Conor Clinch, Hazel Coonagh Megan Doherty, Michael Hanna, Cáit Fahey, Audrey Gillespie, Dragana Jurišić, Ruth Medjber, Eva O’Leary, Pádraig Spillane and Niamh Swanton .

The exhibition is curated by William Laffan and Dawn Williams, who previously created the hugely successful Naked Truth: The Nude in Irish Art at Crawford Art Gallery (2018).