EU will be better prepared for next pandemic

23 January 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune has welcomed a move to better prepare Europe for future health threats.

The European Parliament has voted to reinforce the role of the European Medicines Agency.

The EMA is now in a better position to anticipate and prepare for future pandemics and cross border health issues.

Funding will be provided to ensure expert task groups can prepare preventative measures and protect resources.

The EMA will also be able to monitor and cope with medical shortages.

MEP Clune says “Preparation is key to any crisis, this move allows the EMA to plan a strong scientifically based response to any future threats.

The Covid-19 pandemic has shown the importance of working together to address health issues affecting people across the EU.”