How did a PRIVATE company – eir – win a PUBLIC SECTOR Magazine Award

3 February 2022

By Tom Collins

Any google search reveals that eir is infamous for alleged poor customer service to individual customers! but it must to have a better offering for the Public Sector, given that it’s just won an award

eir, has been awarded the Excellence in Customer Services Management Award by The Public Sector Magazine 2021 Excellence in Business Awards. The Excellence In Business Services Awards “recognise the excellence in key providers to the Irish Public sector” (that’s how it was eligible to be in the competition) acknowledging the professionalism of companies that excel in what they do. This is awarded to companies who can demonstrate outstanding service, continuity, track record and general excellence in business to the Public Sector, Irish companies, and to the people of Ireland. eir’s win comes as The Commission for Communications Regulation (ComReg) recently published results showing that eir has achieved its lowest number of customer complaints on record.

John Hogan Managing Director, The Public Sector Magazine, said;

“While there is little doubt that broadband and mobile services are critical to business development, the pandemic has highlighted a whole new area where communication is key to our new normal. The ability for people to work from home whether by choice or by necessity, has resulted in a better work-life balance for many. In addition, it has allowed those who previously could not get on the property ladder to move out of cities to rural areas badly needing new blood and new business. Key to this is the availability of high-quality broadband.

He continued with