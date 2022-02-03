BUSINESS NEWS: EDC Engineers appoints Sara Steele as Executive Director of Cork office

3 February 2022

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Cork Business News

Engineering Company EDC has appointed Sara Steele as Executive Director of its Cork Office

Sara has over 25 years of experience in the industry and has worked on a range of large-scale projects with previous roles at John Sisk and Sons, Dornan’s Engineering, BAM Contractors, GE Healthcare and DePuy Synthes. She brings to the team her in-depth knowledge and expertise as a Utility Engineer, M&E Services Project Manager and MEP Design Manager.

In 1996, Sara began her studies at Munster Technological University and completed a National Certificate in Building and Industrial Services (1997). She then went on to complete an IPMA Level C in Project Management in 2005. More recently, in 2020, Sara received a First Class Honours at University College Cork.

Sara’s appointment will strengthen the EDC leadership team and depth of expertise as the company looks to strengthen its position in the Irish market. It will also aid in delivering innovative environmentally sustainable engineering solutions for clients.

Speaking about the role Sara Steele, Executive Director at EDC said, “Stepping into this role was an easy decision for me. I felt EDC’s reputation for quality and progressive approach was a definite fit for my values. Team management and growth are always a priority of mine, and I am looking forward to strengthening and expanding the Cork Team and client offering.”

Sara’s role as Executive Director will see her leading the Cork office and growing its existing portfolio not only within Munster but across the island of Ireland and the UK. She will also collaborate closely with existing clients ensuring optimal project delivery for all current and planned projects whilst providing best in class services and processes.

Sara continued, “The drive to deliver industry-leading solutions for our clients is reflected in the reputation and level of repeat business at EDC. I look forward to working with our existing clients while continuing the growth and the solid project delivery that EDC is renowned for.”

EDC Engineers offers service within a range of construction sectors across Ireland and the UK with offices in Cork, Dublin, Mid-West, and London. For more information and career opportunities please visit www.edcengineers.com