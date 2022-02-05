Carrigaline News

5 February 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Sustainable Energy

An active committee in Carrigaline under the auspices of Tidy Towns have been working on a sustainable energy plan for Carrigaline for over 12 months. Recently the group have been sanctioned a SEAI grant from the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland to fund a consultant to do a study and an audit of the energy usage in the town’s designated area. The consultant will carry out the study with the support of volunteers. The aim is to highlight areas where energy usage can be reduced and to study opportunities to generate sustainable energy in the locality.

New Producers Wanted

Carrigaline Country Markets are recruiting new producers of home produce for their market which takes place every Friday morning at the Band Hall from 8.30am to 10.30am. They continue to supply locally produced fresh farm vegetables, eggs, fresh home baked cakes, biscuits, scones and breads, gluten free baking, quiches, honey, jams, marmalades, and kindling etc.

Orders can be pre booked the previous Wednesday or Thursday phone Kathleen Dempsey Chairperson 086 391 3234 or Eileen Kelly 087 694 2560.

Pipe Band

Band practice is starting in the Band Hall again after a long lockdown. For the present pipers who are meeting on Fridays in smaller numbers are looking forward to the fine weather when they can practice outside. The drummers practice on Monday nights at 7.00pm. New members welcome, enquiries Paddy O’Connell 087 968 5833.

GAA

Great excitement in the Carrigaline GAA complex at the weekend when 60 volunteers turned up for a training course for coaches to take charge of the U5s to U12s.

The coaches will train the next generation of boys and girls in the skill of hurling, football and camogie. A special thanks to senior football legend Nicholas Murphy whose company National flooring is sponsoring the coaching programme.

Ball Wall

The new Ball Wall in the GAA complex is up and already being used. An all-weather surface is being laid and with side walls and end walls erected to complete the project which will be fully floodlit. Club volunteers organised a fundraising Christmas tree collection again this year, 260 trees were collected. The funds raised go towards the cost of floodlighting the ball wall and gym. The Club Gym has been upgraded to 21 century standard and relocated to the old ball alley.

Pioneers

The Pioneer Magazine will cease to be published this February and replaced by a Newsletter to subscribers. The Newsletter will cost €20 annually and will be posted, anyone wishing to subscribe and who may not have been getting the magazines should contact www.pioneers.ie or contact your local Pioneer Centre. The format of the Pioneer magazine was very high quality in layout and design and featured many very interesting articles but has proven to be too expensive to produce 11 times a year.