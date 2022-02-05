Cork TD invites TII chief Executive to travel N73 to see the road himself @seansherlocktd

5 February 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

At the Public Accounts Committee during the week North Cork TD Seán Sherlock secured a commitment from Transport Ireland Infrastructure Chief Executive Peter Walsh that TII had committed to fund the road safety works at the N73 Mallow to Mitchelstown Road and that the tender could be issued this year by Cork County Council.

“It is only by travelling the road you would realise how awful a stretch of road it is and it is arguably the worst national secondary road in the country. I welcome the allocations made for 2022 but I’m disappointed that it is only 900,000. I’m seeking reassurance that TII will be sent to Cork County Council to give formal notice that the local authority can move to go to tender on that project.

Deputy Sherlock stressed the importance of having the tender committed

“What I’m seeking is the commitment that following 2022 that we’d see boots in the ground, the tender issued boots on the ground, you know, shovel ready, and that you’re proceeding with the commitment.”

Mr Walsh said that the tender would be sent

“The reason we hesitated or didn’t give approval in the third quarter of last year was in order to have certainty around the funding. We have that now. And for that reason, we will be approving Cork County Council and advising them to go to tender and they can rest assured, like we will be with them as partners in the delivery of the project, once we’re committed to it we’re committed to it.

Deputy Sherlock sought double confirmation:

“So let me reiterate that you are issuing the notice to Cork County Council to go to tender and there will be a budget line for 2022, 2023, 2023, 2024. There will be a budget like that will absolutely deliver that perhaps and the rest.”

Speaking after the meeting Deputy Sherlock said:

“That’s good news. But we’re not there yet. There is still a long way to go in terms of ensuring that the tender when it’s done that we can get boots on the ground. So this campaign is ongoing we’ll keep at we’ll keep working at it.”