Cork’s Franciscan Well Bar and Brewery features in new @DrinksIreland #TogetherAgain campaign video

5 February 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

New campaign video here shows importance of being #TogetherAgain for hospitality venues, suppliers and the community

After a challenging two years, hospitality businesses have been celebrating the lifting of remaining restrictions on venues, and have been busy welcoming customers back.

Following a successful reopening weekend, the trade and it’s suppliers are focusing on driving recovery throughout 2022.

Drinks Ireland, which represents drinks manufacturers and suppliers, has launched its #TogetherAgain campaign, which highlights all the work that has taken place in venues over the past two years, with support from drinks companies, to ensure they remained viable and open where possible.

The campaign is celebrating the wider reopening of the sector and is encouraging customers to support their favourite local venues, which are a vital part of the social fabric and local economy of towns and villages across Ireland.

To mark the launch of #TogetherAgain and the reopening of the sector, Drinks Ireland has released a new video featuring the Franciscan Well Bar and Brewery in Cork, looking at the importance of being #TogetherAgain for hospitality businesses, their suppliers and valued customers.

Patricia Callan, Director of Drinks Ireland said:

“It’s great to be #TogetherAgain, and to see that people across the country can reconnect in their favourite pubs, valued customers can sit at the bar counter, friends can once again hit the dance floor and comedy, music and other live events can take place at capacity. “

Padraig Cribben, CEO of the Vintners Federation of Ireland said:

“There was a collective sigh of relief and very strong emotions from bar owners across the country last Friday following the Taoiseach’s announcement, and the focus can now firmly move to supporting the people of Ireland as they get #TogetherAgain, and have a bit of fun.”

Donall O’Keeffe, CEO of the Licenced Vintners Association said:

“We know that going to the pub is about much more than just having a drink. It’s about good conversation, great craic, and planned and random connections. It’s great to see the hugely positive impact of the wider reopening on staff, customers and suppliers alike”