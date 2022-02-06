Castletownroche water improves

6 February 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

A safer water supply on the way for Castletownroche as Irish Water to replace almost 2.8km of problematic watermains

Irish Water, working in partnership with Cork County Council, is replacing approximately 2,780 metres of old watermains with new modern pipes that will provide a more reliable water supply and reduce high levels of leakage.

The section of works will take place on the Close Road, East of Castletownroche National School, and will commence in late February.

The project, which is being carried out as part of Irish Water’s National Leakage Reduction Programme, will be delivered by Ward and Burke Ltd. and is expected to be completed by late June.

The works will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customers’ water supply. Where the existing service connections on the public side are lead these will be replaced as part of this improvement work.

To complete the works efficiently and safely, the Close Road will be closed from the Castletownroche N.S junction to the cross at Oaklands from late February until late June 2022.

Westbound traffic will continue through Oaklands and join the N72/Castletownroche Road at Monanimy. Eastbound traffic coming from Castletownroche will take the N72 to Monanimy and take the right turn toward Oaklands. Diversions will be signposted on approach.

Speaking about the project, Paul Moroney from Irish Water said: “Replacing these old and problematic pipes in Castletownroche, which had a history of bursting, will reduce the drinking water lost by leakage and will bring an all-round improvement to water quality for the local community.”

“We understand that this type of work can be inconvenient and works crews will make every effort to minimise any disruption these necessary works cause. Whilst the works are taking place near Castletownroche National School, we aim to not disrupt any traffic on a school run.

“The works may involve some short-term water interruptions and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours notice before any planned water interruptions.”

Irish Water has a customer care helpline open 24/7 on 1800 278 278.

Irish Water has invested over €500 million between 2017 and the end of 2021 to reduce leakage and replace old pipes on the public water network. Fixing leaks can be complicated but we are making progress. In 2018 the rate of leakage nationally was 46%, by the end of 2021 it was reduced to 38%.