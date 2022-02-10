Carrigaline News

10 February 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

GAA

Developments as part of the 10 year plan continue on an ongoing basis at the Carrigaline GAA facilities on the Crosshaven Road. This week floodlighting of pitch no 2 is being upgraded using the latest LED lighting. Fundraising is ongoing with the weekly lotto and 45 card drive every Tuesday night in the Pavilion. Carrigaline Junior A footballers defeated Tracton in Minane Bridge on Sunday February 6th by 2goals 11points to 10 points.

Scór

The cultural section of the GAA is organising Scór again this year. The 2020 Scór na bPáistí County Final is refixed for weekend April 23rd/24th.

Carrigdhoun qualifiers are being contacted in anticipation that they can take part. The County final of Scór na nÓg is fixed for Saturday March 12th The Carrigdhoun final date is yet to be fixed. The Munster final of Scór na nÓg takes place on Sunday April 3rd in Halla na Féile in Cashel, Co Tipperary and the All Ireland date is Sunday May 1st, in INEC Killarney. The date for Scór Sinsir All Ireland is Saturday October 15th in INEC, Killarney.

Sustainable Energy

Many of the aspirational tasks set out in the SEAI guidelines to conserve energy usage in Carrigaline are already being implemented. All the houses being built in the town are insulated to the highest standard with hundreds of houses fitted with solar panels. Shops and supermarkets are moving to LED lighting and upgrading refrigeration and cold rooms. The Soccer club and GAA clubs are using the latest equipment for floodlighting. The Carrigaline Sustainable Energy Community Group is meeting this Thursday night in the Lions Clubs to discuss the appointment of a consultant to draw up an energy plan for the town and hinterland.

Men’s Shed

The Carrigaline Men’s Shed walking group on Wednesday week February 2nd headed by bus for Cork where they visited the Nano Nagle Centre on Douglas Street. They had an arranged guided tour of the historical former South Presentation Convent which was founded there by Nano Nagle 250 years ago. All were loud in their praises of the tour guide and the detailed historical information that she imparted to them. Some members were so impressed by the exhibition that they intend to return on another day to visit the attraction again. This Monday the walking group went for a skite around the scenic Ballea Hills, next Monday another walk in another different location. More work on the erection of the polytunnel is planned for this week. Enquiries Roger Morrissey 087 220 3547.

Tidy Towns

Carrigaline Tidy Towns have a number of committee meetings and a volunteers meeting to plan and discuss a variety of projects for the year ahead. Every effort is being made to complete all of last year’s projects. The volunteers continue to work planting, cleaning and litter picking every Saturday and Tuesday mornings at 9.30pm Tidy Towns has been gifted with 50 fruit trees to create orchards of 5 trees each in 10 housing estates in the community.

By the way, the Silver Medal that Carrigaline won in 2021 arrived in the post this week.

Comhaltas

Things are slowly getting back to normal in Comhaltas na Dúglaise after Covid-19 disruption over the past two years. While most music classes continue on Zoom the beginners classes and underage groups are taking place live. The adult session continues every Thursday in Blackrock community centre and last Sunday Comhaltas started a weekly traditional music session in Douglas GAA from 7.00 to 9.00pm. Many branch members are doing SCT exams again this year. The County Fleadh Cheoil is fixed for the May weekend Saturday April 30th and Sunday May 1st in Dunmanway.