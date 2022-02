10 February 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Business News

“Growing Your Potential” is a free 10-week online course that supports women who are currently not in employment but have many transferable skills from their life experience.

The course offers a range of supports from confidence building to working with online technology, networking, and interview technique and also individual sessions with a Career Coach. All of which help to empower women in achieving economic independence.

