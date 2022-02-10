Why You Should See Your Doctor

10 February 2022

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Children go to the doctor more regularly than adults do and it’s mostly because of the fact they are more susceptible to germs and bacteria than we are. Their immune systems just aren’t able to fight off the germs as much as we can, and so we spend a lot of time taking the kids to be checked over. Adults also tend to choose not to go to the doctor out of sheer anxiety – we’re not very good at looking after ourselves and we believe that ‘it’ll blow over’.

If you haven’t had a check-up in a while, you should look at getting to your doctor as soon as possible. You might feel fine on the surface but until you’re in front of your doctor and getting the once-over, you’re not going to know if you’re definitely okay! There are so many reasons that you should be going to see your primary care physician or Simple Online Doctor. You deserve to feel your best self and the best way to do that is to get an appointment booked as soon as possible. Below, we’ve got all the reasons that you need to see your doctor as soon as possible.

Continuing care. Did you know that your doctor is going to track your health as an individual? Over a period of time, they’re going to be watching your health and tracking any issues or changes you’re going to go through and they will be equipped to help you to get through it. Relationships are important. If there is one relationship that’s vital in your life, it’s the one that you have with your doctor. You need to think about how you build a connection with someone so closely related to your health. It’s one of the best relationships that you can have because when you have health issues (physically or mentally!) you’re going to have someone to discuss these with. You’ll lower your costs. Over time, the costs of seeing the doctor can build up if you’re going through a private service. If you have one consistent family doctor who is aware of your health, you won’t have to worry about rocketing costs because they will handle your health in a way that makes it easy to afford. You can get the referrals you need. If you build up enough of a relationship with your doctor, you’re going to manage to get the referrals that you need. They’ll send you to the doctors that they know, too, and they’ll have a collaborative relationship with them that will really count. Efficient care. Seeing your doctor regularly ensures that you build a relationship that leads to more efficient care over time. You can get treatment more quickly, with more consistent results, too. If you get sick in the future, you will be able to resolve minor issues relatively quickly because of the fact you have built this relationship. Any prescriptions are routinely given and trusted, too. Easy illness management. When you have a chronic or long term disorder, you’ll be able to get that managed properly because your doctor will help you to maintain your ailments. This will enhance your ability to have a good relationship with your doctor and you’ll feel content and like you can trust them with your care. Illness prevention. If you are aware of your health enough that you are visiting your doctor for a physical once a year, you’re going to catch any illnesses early in their tracks. You will be able to maintain your health in a way that you couldn’t before, and you will be able to be monitored for issues that include weight loss. You can also keep on top of existing issues and conditions. You avoid the ED. When you don’t see your doctor, you are more likely to end up in the emergency room with a problem because you don’t have anyone looking out for you. You deserve better than that and with the help of your doctor, you can ensure that you avoid any issues and keep your body healthy and safe. You then save yourself the four hour wait in the emergency room just to see a doctor who could have helped you with something earlier. Preventative care is important, and you will feel so much happier and more confident in your physical and mental health when you focus on preventative care as standard.

Seeing your doctor is one of the most important things that you can do for your health.