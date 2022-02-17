Bus Éireann cancels Friday morning buses in Cork – from 1am to 10am

17 February 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Bus Éireann services in County Cork on Friday, 18 February

“We wish to advise our customers that as a result of the Status Red weather warning issued by Met Éireann and in the interests of the safety of our employees and customers, all Bus Éireann services in County Cork will be suspended on Friday morning, 18 February, between 01:00 (am) until 10:00 (am).” said a statement today.

This suspension will also apply to all routes operating into or out of the status red warning area.

Due to the extreme nature of Storm Eunice and the threat of multi-hazard weather events as confirmed by Met Éireann, the Department of Education is also advising that schools in counties where Status Red wind warnings are in place and in counties where Status Orange snow warnings are in place should not open tomorrow, 18 February. Therefore school transport services will not operate in County Cork tomorrow, Friday 18 February.

“This decision is taken in the interests of our customers and employees, following careful consideration of the advice of agencies coordinating a response to Storm Eunice”. A statement this evening concluded with