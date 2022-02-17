Irish Coastguard urges people to avoid coastline during Storm Eunice #Windy

17 February 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Coast Guard is appealing to all mariners and coastal communities to be mindful of the severe weather warnings and to note the imminent arrival of Storm Eunice. The Coast Guard is also appealing to anybody considering any form of coastal or open water recreation to be mindful of the risk posed by forecasted Storm conditions. Walkers are advised to avoid any exposed areas, including seafront and cliff walkways, as they may be hit by sudden gusts, exposing themselves to unnecessary danger.

All other forms of open water recreation should be avoided, including by experienced practitioners, as it may result in arousing public concerns and causing rescue services to be alerted.

Met Éireann has issued a red wind warning for Storm Eunice for Clare, Cork, Kerry and Waterford the highest level of warning, with an orange snow warning for several northern and western counties. Along with the extremely strong and damaging winds, Storm Eunice will also bring spells of heavy rain and snow leading to challenging and disruptive travel conditions.

Coast Guard Operations Manager Micheál O’Toole appealed to the public to remain vigilant, to avoid any unnecessary travel and to monitor Met Éireann weather forecasts.