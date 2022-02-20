WEST CORK PROPERTY: €750,000 for ‘Woodsmoke’ , Castlebernard, Bandon

20 February 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

‘Woodsmoke’, Castlebernard, Bandon could be described as something from a fairytale or perhaps even a James Bond villains layer? It comes with private forest and is within walking distance of the town centre

Description Savills are delighted to present ‘Woodsmoke’, a mesmerising, architecturally designed five bedroom detached house, situated in an ultra-private and enchanting woodland. Woodsmoke’ is a pioneering eco house-built c.1994, bespoke-designed by renowned architect Paul Leech of Gaïa ecotecture whose work is known both in Ireland and abroad. ‘Woodsmoke’ was also exhibited in Paris as part of L’Imaginaire Irlandaise exhibition and the RIAI Architectural awards the citation read, “The EcoHouse is a successful example of a building whose design stems from its empathy with the site, and its use of natural materials and passive energy. The ecological aspirations have been successfully combined with a sympathetic architectural form to create a building of great visual appeal” ‘Woodsmoke’ features an A-frame roof which carries from apex to ground level with all windows purposefully placed to maximise natural light into the property, the design of this property and its placement on its site were carefully considered in order to achieve this important feature. Its design and forward thinking eco credentials have stood the test of time to offer a home of distinction and quality. The house is designed with a cadence of five split levels easily flowing, up and down from the entrance following the southerly slope of the woodland terrain. Upon arrival you are greeted by a gated entrance that leads you up a winding driveway, where you will pass an array of flora to include a rare Turkey Oak tree. The drive comes to a stop at a covered car port. The property is entered from the east via walk bridge, stepping inside you will find a welcoming reception area. To the left-hand side you will descend to the ground floor to find a spacious kitchen, living and dining room. This room has high pitched ceilings in excess of five meters high and master joinery, a common feature throughout the property. Large picture style windows overlook the outdoor greenery, while timber panelling creates a superb warming interior. A solid wood burning stove is positioned centrally providing a beautiful focal point with a Liscannor slate hearth. The conservatory is accessed from the dining area and creates a superb harmony with the outdoors and makes for a special observatory for the surrounding gardens. Where the conservatory connects to the main house there is a Trombe wall stores passive energy to heat the floor in the conservatory and to provide heat to the main house. Overheating is avoided by natural ventilation through the apex copper vent via an insect-protected screen at lower level. Returning to the entrance hallway you will pass a charming split-level office and library on your way to the guest bedroom, lavatory, utility and garage. Making your way to the third level, you will find the master bedroom straight ahead. This room is superbly designed incorporating a triangular picture window with Juliette balcony opening to look over the conservatory below and the gardens beyond. The master bedroom has an en suite bathroom while the main bathroom makes up the remainder of this floor. Two more double bedrooms are on the fourth level, one of which has access to a large storage room. The fifth level is accessed by a spiral staircase leading to a large attic room. This is a superbly bright and spacious room with three aspects, vaulted ceilings and built-in wardrobes. Externally, this property has a most unique and enchanting setting and creates an oasis of calm and privacy. The land is wooded only to be interrupted by lawns, paths, ponds and an extensive selection of vegetation. The mature gardens truly are remarkable and must be viewed to be fully appreciated. They are home to an array of tree life such as Oak, Turkey Oak, Beech, Arbutus, Pines and Sycamores while a large selection of shrubberies and hedging can also be found. Within the grounds you will also find a large high eaves woodstore and workshop area fully powered which is accessed off the main driveway. The site is nicely elevated and clearly defined with fencing and old stone walls. This whole site was ecologically restored from a former quarry to managed sustainable woodland approx. 80 years ago. This stunning property is located close to the bus stop, a moments’ drive from Bandon town centre with all essential and social services within walking and driving distance including Bandon Golf Club, Bandon Rugby Club and Bandon Grammar School. Cork Airport and Kinsale are a mere 25-minutes’ car journey away with Cork City centre also within reach in under 30 minutes. The property is ideally suited to traders up and those seeking to relocate to this wonderful and peaceful location. Contact us today about this fantastic family home. Directions P72 D115 BER No: B3 BER Number: 114365612 Energy Performance Indicator: 148.03 kWh/m2/yr Viewing By appointment with Savills Cork (021) 427 1371 or email: cork@savills.ie

Accommodation Lower Ground Level Kitchen Living and Dining Room Large room with vaulted ceilings over 5 meters in height, picture windows, pine cladding, solid wood burning Clearview stove with Liscannor slate hearth, floor level kitchen cabinetry, direct access to a utility room and the conservatory Utility Room / Pantry Accessed from the kitchen with floor to ceiling height built-in shelving and a skylight Conservatory Accessed from the dining area, fully glazed room with external access to the gardens, tiled flooring. There is a Trombe wall where the conservatory joins the main property and also heats the floor in the room itself that stores heat to release heat gently later in the evening into the main house. There is an internal vine (externally rooted) providing Summer leaf shade and grapes. Upper Ground level Porch Solid timber floor and storage closets. Entrance Hallway Solid timber flooring. Office and Library Solid timber flooring, built-in shelves, glass window looking into the living area, raised area suited as a library with floor to ceiling height built-in storage. Second Level Bedroom 4 Single bedroom with skylight. Dual Aspect. Guest Lavatory WC. WHB. Tiled floor and splashback. Skylight. Garage Roller shutter door, shelving and power, workshop height ceiling. There’s scope for conversion of garage, carport and loft over without any new construction; ideal for live work environment without commute. Parking-bay remote from house and extensive undercroft, for storage and drying wood fuel. Utility Room Plumbed for washing machine and dryer with a sink and shelving. Third Level Bedroom 1 Double bedroom with solid timber flooring, built-in wardrobes and shelving. Romeo and Juliette balcony door, vaulted ceilings and exposed pine beams. En suite WC. WHB. Shower unit. Tiled floor and splashback Main Bathroom WC. WHB. Shower over bath. Storage and a heated towel rail. Fourth Level Bedroom 2 Double bedroom with solid timber flooring, exposed timber beam and a dual aspect. Bedroom 3 Double bedroom with solid timber flooring, exposed timber beam and a dual aspect. Attic Level Bedroom 5 Large room with picture windows, three aspects, solid timber flooring, vaulted ceilings and a built-in wardrobe and bookshelves.

Features Magical five bedroom detached home

Approx. 213 sq m / 2300 sq ft

Beautiful mature and secluded setting

Situated on about 0.9 ha / 2.25 ac of private woodlands

Architecturally designed, ecofriendly, solid timber

Within 2km of Bandon town centre

Cork Airport 29km and Kinsale 20km.

Safe beaches within 25-minute drive

Heat pump / Alarm / Spring well water

Septic tank with reed bed wastewater purification system

BER Details BER: B3 BER No: 114365612 Performance Indicator: 148.03 kWh/m2/yr

