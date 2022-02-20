Cork’s most expensive apartments: €3,300+ per month

20 February 2022

By Tom Collins

They rent for €3,300+ per month and you’ll need to commit to a 1-year lease, but if you can afford €39,000 per year then they do boast a great location and fit out

I don’t even earn €39,000 per year after tax (which is a hint to my employers that I need a raise!) but jokes aside, if you do the more power to you, and if you want to live at a great address then the Elysian might be for you.

The Elysian is a well-known skyscraper. The ground floor has an Aldi and a Medical centre, while the upper floors have apartments. These apartments were built to be expensive, and they make no apology for it. Every City has a landmark redevelopment such as this.

Promoters of the complex have had a hard time agreeing on its address. Initially, it was “Port Lane, Cork City” which was a new pedestrian street created as part of the development. Strictly speaking this is a correct address because it is where the pedestrian access and private car park access is located. However, some promotional material from non Cork residents refers to Eglinton Road, Cork City, but the actual address now appears to be Eglinton Street, Cork City.

Frankly, as Cork’s latest skyscraper, it’s not hard to find regardless of which address you use! Indeed you could probably address an envelope vaguely as “Apt 555, The Elysian, Ireland” and it would arrive! The Elysian has 211 apartments which are described by estate agents as “Captivating and private 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartments in the heart of city life.” They continue by saying “Wake up to incredible views from masterfully styled interiors that accommodate modern tastes in a variety of ways. Sunlight fills generous windows, creating bright and comfortable living spaces, highlighting the flawless design detail and finish.”

Most residences enjoy a view inwards of the tranquil Japanese garden, whose noisy waterfall covers the traffic. Large decked balconies or winter gardens bring the beauty of Cork home, “giving you opportunities to admire the scenery that surrounds this spectacular complex.”

A dedicated onsite concierge is at your service seven days a week. Available from 8am to 11pm, he will accept your deliveries, indeed he must because believe it or not there is no postbox for the apartments.

There is a stylish business suite along with a residents’ fully equipped gym, entertaining kitchen and lounge space for when you want to switch off or socialise.

