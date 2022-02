20 February 2022

By Tom Collins

Savills is delighted to present Lee Carrow , an enchanting period property-built c. 1830 overlooking Cork harbour which was extensively renovated and refurbished c.1998. Lee Carrow is a three bay two storey detached period property which was designed by Irish architects Deane and Woodward, who also designed buildings in Dublin & Oxford. Lee Carrow is in very good decorative order and maintains many original features such as steep gable-fronts with decorative bargeboards, corbelled eaves, high internal ceilings, rendered chimneystacks, lined and ruled rendered walls with moulded string course. Other notable features include segmental-headed window openings with rendered sills and moulded chamfered surrounds throughout. Upon arrival, you are greeted by a spacious parking area and a large lawn with beautiful mature trees. Stepping inside reveals an elegant entrance hallway with open fireplace, ideal for winter gatherings. The ground floor offers two large reception rooms, dining room, study, spacious kitchen/breakfast room, large utility room and guest lavatory. The drawing room to the left off the main hallway, deserves special mention. It is a truly stunning room that exudes calm and tranquillity whilst overlooking Cork harbour which provides clear views of ships, boats and yachts frequently gliding through the harbour. Making your way upstairs via the gradually ascending staircase, brings you to five double bedrooms, two of which are en suite and the master bathroom. Four of the five bedrooms have beautiful harbour views. The gardens to the front maintain privacy and are home to a range of mature planting to include a magnificent monkey puzzle tree. Whilst the rear garden benefits from a large private patio area, and a three-tier lawn. This space is entirely private and south facing in orientation providing for sunny BBQ gatherings.

Accommodation Ground Floor Hallway Spacious and inviting hallway with original front door with glazed surround, original pitch pine floor, stone fireplace with slate hearth, ceiling cornice and centre rose, ornate high skirting and pocket doors leading to rear hallway. Rear Hallway Bright space with pitch pine floor and teak balustrade feature staircase. Guest Lavatory WC. Whb. Drawing Room Magnificent reception room with harbour views, feature marble fireplace with ornate cast iron insert, slate hearth, large feature bay window with window shutters, picture rail, ceiling cornice and centre rose. Sitting Room Private and spacious room located towards the rear of the property. Marble fireplace with ornate tiled insert, slate hearth, feature bay window, shutters, fitted bookcase, ceiling cornice and centre rose. French doors lead you to a private and secret, side garden. Family Room / Study Bright and private room, Oak wood floor, gas fired stove, fitted desk area and door to rear garden. Kitchen / Dining Room Bright and well-proportioned room with solid Oak kitchen, granite worktops, sink with brass mixer tap, fitted Leisure 5 ring gas fired stove with double over and electric hotplate, tiled surround, integrated dishwasher, island unit with under counter storage and glazed conservatory style dining area. Utility/Boot Room A well-designed space with ceramic tiled floor, door to rear, fitted floor and wall units, Belfast sink and extensive fitted storage. Dining Room A superb room with harbour views, cast iron fireplace with slate hearth, gas fired coal effect fire, feature bay window with shutters, ceiling cornice and centre rose. Butler’s Pantry Original Pitch Pine floor and coat closet. First Floor Master Bedroom Stunning double aspect room with large bay window with shutters and walk in dressing room. En suite WC. Dual Whb and shower unit. Bedroom 2 Double room with clear harbour views, dual aspect room, bay window with shutters, built in wardrobes and over bed storage and cornice to ceiling. En suite WC. Whb. Shower unit. Ceramic tiled floor and walls. Bedroom 3 Feature window, sink unit, cast iron fireplace and ceiling cornice. Bedroom 4 Double room with harbour views, feature bay window with shutters, built in wardrobes and ceiling cornice. Bedroom 5 Double room, two built-in double wardrobes, accessed from half landing. Attic hatch. Main Bathroom WC. WHB. Bath. Separate shower unit. Ceramic part tiled walls and floor. Ceiling cornice. Gardens To the front, you will find a spacious tarmacadam driveway with external lighting and turning circle, extensive shrubbery, circular patio area with stone feature, gated entrances accessed from Rockenham and from Rochestown Road. From here, you will also find a large lawn which runs to the lagoon, with a captivating feature Monkey Puzzle tree and various other mature trees with uplighters for evening time illumination. On the eastern gable, you will find a secret side garden with circular patio area, original red brick pillars, cast-iron railings and a gate leading to front garden via a stone pathway. On the western gable you will find a fenced off yard area which houses two garden sheds and a bin store. Stepping into the ultra-private and south facing rear garden reveals an extensive patio with stoned circular feature and barbeque area, raised beds and steps leading to a tiered lawned area.

Features Iconic Cork harbour 5 bedroom period home

About 0.40 of ha / 1 acre set out over three tiers

Approx. 443 sq m / 4700 sq ft

Breathtaking panoramic Cork Harbour Views

Overlooking the Blackrock to Passage West greenway

Intact period features

Pressurized water system

Mains water / Septic tank / GFCH

BER Details BER: E1 BER No: 113617518 Performance Indicator: 336.46 kWh/m2/yr

