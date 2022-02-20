Tabolgan Holiday Village gives away free weekends to frontline workers #EastCork

20 February 2022

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Trabolgan Holiday Village says a big thank you to Frontline Workers

Trabolgan Holiday Village, near Whitegate, East County Cork, is giving away an incredible 130 weekend holidays to thank and reward frontline workers across Ireland for all their hard work over the past two years.

In an act of generosity to recognise and celebrate everything our frontline heroes have done for us since the pandemic began, the Trabolgan team have block booked the holiday village for an entire weekend and are giving away 130 free 3 x Night holidays to frontline worker families across Ireland. The self catering weekend breaks will see up to 820 people accommodated in the holiday village’s 130 cottages by the sea in east Cork from Friday April 1st – Monday April 4th. Our heroes and their families or guests will be treated to live entertainment throughout the weekend and will have complimentary access to the holiday park’s sub tropical pool paradise.

Getting away and spending time with those you care about has never been more important and Trabolgan Holiday Village has everything families will need for either a relaxing or fun-packed holiday, all in one place. Located in a tranquil coastal setting with direct access to its own private beach, Trabolgan Holiday Village is a 140-acre idyllic park venue with something for everyone. From incredible nature trails to outdoor playgrounds, a fantastic range of adventure activities and a host of bars, shops and restaurants to choose from, catering for all ages.

General manager of Trabolgan Holiday Village, Donal O’Sullivan, said the team wanted to give something back to frontline workers who have worked so hard throughout the pandemic.

“It’s been a challenging two years for everyone across Ireland. We have all had to adapt to the changing circumstances of Covid but our frontline workers, whether working in health and care or keeping our shops and essential services going, really deserve to be recognised for everything they have done for us all throughout the pandemic. “The team here at Trabolgan wanted to say thanks and give something back so we decided to make our 140-acre estate available to frontline workers for an entire weekend at the start of April. We’d love to welcome as many frontliner workers and their families from all over Ireland to our holiday park by the sea and see them enjoy a well deserved break here at Trabolgan,”

said Mr O’Sullivan.

Family entertainment is at the heart of Trabolgan and kids will love their incredible range of characters including PJ Masks™, Peppa Pig™ and George™, Ben™ and Holly™ as well as the Trabolgan woodland characters Florrie the Fox™, Bonnie the Bunny™, Wez the Weasel™ and Billy the Badger™. The holiday village also offers a range of adrenaline-fuelled adventure sport activities including the brand new high ropes course, combat laser, zip wire and go karts to name but a few, as well as its award-winning Birds of Prey Centre.

To be in with a chance of winning one of the 130 frontline worker holidays, just visit Trabolgan’s Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages for details. You must be a frontline worker and aged over 18 to enter before this Wednesday February 23rd . All eligible entries will be submitted into the free draw and the lucky names drawn will be contacted directly by the Trabolgan team either by phone or email to arrange your holiday. Winners’ names will be announced on Trabolgan’s social media channels.

The East Cork venue will reopen to all holiday makers and day visitors on the 8th April 2022 for the season. With fantastic special offers, incredible facilities and an action-packed entertainment line-up, Trabolgan Holiday Village is the perfect holiday destination for your family fun break in 2022.