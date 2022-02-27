Sportsman turned Broadcaster – Olympic Bronze Medallist Rob Heffernan begins RedFM presenting gig

27 February 2022

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Cork’s RedFM recently announce that World Champion racewalker and Olympic Bronze Medallist Rob Heffernan is swapping the roads for the airwaves and joining our award-winning breakfast show.

“Rob will be walking side by side with breakfast show stalwart, comedian Laura O’Mahony, along with Ciara Revins who will be coaching the lads towards plenty of podium finishes in the future. Listeners can expect a warm, positive and Cork based show with Rob, Laura and Ciara, with Hit Music and big prizes on offer each morning, and a family friendly show that is loved in both the front seat and the back seat of the car.”

Rob will take to the starting line for Breakfast on Cork’s RedFM on February 28th 2022 at 6am

Speaking on the announcement, Rob said: “I’m delighted to join the team at Cork’s RedFM. This is a whole new challenge for me but as I’ve proven throughout my career I’m certainly up for a challenge. I can’t wait to get going.” while the equally youthful looking CEO of Cork’s RedFM, Diarmuid O’Leary said: “We are delighted to have signed Rob and look forward to him joining our winning team here at Cork’s RedFM. “Rob’s infectious enthusiasm for Cork will shine through and I have no doubt that he, along with Laura and Ciara will dominate Cork’s breakfast radio landscape.”