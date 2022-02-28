The Kino building on Washington Street reopens today

28 February 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

“We look forward to seeing you all again when we open our doors” today at 4pm

The Kino building on Washington Street, Cork City is under new management.

A statement from the promoters says

“There will be new and exciting changes introduced as we have been working extremely hard behind the scenes. As most people know the Kino is known for many years as an iconic theatre, it’s such a historic land-mark for cork city and we intend to keep it that way with modern changes being Implemented.

The kino will not be operating as a cafe during the day anymore. We are making some exciting changes that we think will make a difference to Cork Cities night life. Kino is available to be booked for private functions at any time. Our main aim is to attract and serve the people of cork to our best ability. We cater for all occasions. There is a fully equipped bar now installed to quench your thirst. We will not be operating on a bring your drink basis anymore.”