Notorious County Cork road junction to be upgraded

28 February 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

An Bord Pleanala Approves Planning for Ballymaquirke Junction Upgrade

North Cork Fine Gael Councillor John Paul O’Shea has welcomed the approval of An Bord Pleanala for the upgrade to Ballymaquirke Junction on the N72 in North Cork, which is near Kanturk.

The notorious dangerous junction is to be upgraded as a Roundabout. The Scheme has been designed by the National Roads Office of Cork County County and approved by TII.

Welcoming the good news, Cllr. John Paul O’Shea said

“This is great news for the North Cork area and for every who uses Ballymaquirke junction on a regular basis. It is acknowledged this junction is very dangerous and now, that we have approval by An Bord Pleanala to proceed, we must liaise with TII now and get approval immediately to proceed to tender with this scheme”.

An Bord Pleanala has previously indicated they would rule on the Scheme in Dec 2021 but this was delayed.

Cllr O’Shea added