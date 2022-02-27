Community enterprise hubs in Mitchelstown and Cobh libraries

27 February 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork East Fine Gael TD, David Stanton, has welcomed confirmation from the Department of Rural and Community Development that total funding of €750,000 has been granted under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme for the development of enterprise hubs in Mitchelstown and Cobh.

The funding is being provided by the Department of Rural and Community Development under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme as part of the ‘Our Rural Future’ plan and places a strong emphasis on projects which tackle vacancy and dereliction by bringing landmark town centre buildings back to life.

Under the latest Town and Village Renewal Scheme allocations, €500,000 will be granted for the development of an enterprise hub with hot desks, own door offices and a meeting room in the Mitchelstown Library. A further €250,000 has been earmarked to progress a community and enterprise hub with 12 desks to accommodate up to 30 people in Cobh Library.

Speaking after the allocations were announced, David Stanton said: “I am certain that confirmation of such significant funding for Mitchelstown and Cobh will be warmly received by the communities of both towns. Libraries continue to represent an important amenity for those of all ages and their role has evolved further in recent years with the onset of remote working and hot desking.

“The development of enterprise hubs in Mitchelstown and Cobh will only serve to boost local enterprise and further encourage remote working as a viable option for employees and employers alike”, concluded David Stanton.