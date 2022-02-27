‘Cork College of Commerce’ renamed as ‘Cork College of FET – Morrisons Island’

27 February 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork College of Commerce rebrands as ”Cork College of FET- Morrison’s Island Campus’

CSN rebrands as ”Cork College of FET – Tramore Road Campus’

St Johns Central College rebrands as ”Cork College of FET – Douglas Street Campus’

On Friday Minister of State, Niall Collins, T.D., visited Cork College of Commerce to unveil Cork ETB’s new umbrella brand Cork College of FET.

The reshaping of Cork ETB’s Further Education and Training provision to form CCFET is a progressive move and an integral part of SOLAS’s FET Strategy 2020-2024 – Future FET – Transforming Learning. It continues, supports and enhances the work that commenced in 2013 on the establishment of Cork ETB to provide Further Education and Training options across the region to meet the needs of learners and employers.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Minister Collins said: “Cork Education and Training Board has been the driving force of Further Education and Training across the city and county since its inception and continues to grow and develop to meet the needs of their learners. I wish to congratulate them on the launch of Cork College of FET, which re-iterates their commitment to providing the best possible structures and facilities to ensure the continued educational development of all learners in their many campuses and centres”.

Built on the proud traditions of Cork ETB’s Further Education Colleges, Centres and Services, CCFET endeavours to support every learner on their educational journey, while contributing to the social and economic development of the region. Some of the core objectives of realigning Cork ETB’s further education and training services in this way, are to ensure coherence, improve responsiveness to learner and strategic needs, foster and encourage innovation, build on the strengths within current provision and provide consistency in terms of learner experience and the quality of this experience, irrespective of the service or centre the learner engages with.

The colleges, centres and services that will fall under the CCFET umbrella are an integral part of the collective education community that is Cork College of FET, sharing the same values and motivations, as they unite to not only provide, but widen the pathways for every learner.

In addition to this, future plans for CCFET incorporate a significant emphasis on the provision of flexible and technology-enabled learning opportunities and a range of new apprenticeships, as well as implementing a ‘green campus’ approach and philosophy across all constituent elements of the College with a focus on embedding sustainable development principles.

Denis Leamy, Chief Executive of Cork ETB, shared his excitement over CCFET and the promises it holds. “The pathways for learning and development provided by Cork ETB have always served to support a truly lifelong learning experience,” he said. “We hope, with the establishment of the overarching entity that is CCFET, to reinforce this mission and create further opportunities for school leavers, as well as for adults in search of new challenges and professional prospects.”

Also commenting in advance of the launch event, Director of Further Education and Training at Cork ETB, John Fitzgibbons, said: “We take our responsibility as champions of further education in Cork extremely seriously. In 2019 alone, we catered to almost 20,000 learners across more than 60 centres throughout the region. While this figure was impacted over the past couple of years due to COVID-related restrictions, we’re thrilled and hopeful to be emerging stronger than ever in 2022 with the launch of Cork College of FET.”

He added: “It is undoubtedly a momentous occasion for us as providers of education, but it also symbolises increased opportunity and scope for development for our current students, and for the thousands of learners that will join our unified campus in the years and decades to come.”

For more information on Cork ETB’s FET offering, visit https://www.corketb.ie/fet (at the time of writing the website contains loreum ipsum text)