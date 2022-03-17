Cork Busineses certified to world class EN ISO business standards

17 March 2022

By Mary Bermingham

NSAI (The National Standards Authority of Ireland) has recognised organisations from the commercial, public, and SME sectors across Ireland for their recent achievement in obtaining certification to world-class business standards.

NSAI Auditors independently audited all firms and entities that received certification to ensure they met the International Standards.

They join an elite group of almost 4,000 companies that have received NSAI certification in areas like Quality Management, Environmental Management, Occupational Health and Safety Management, and Energy Management.

Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail, Damien English said: “These companies represent the vibrant and innovative business community which exists right across the country.

At a time of increased globalisation, it is essential for Irish industry to be as competitive as possible.

“Obtaining NSAI certification gives companies a major advantage over their competitors when it comes to winning new business at home and abroad. I congratulate every organisation for achieving certification to international standards and for leading the charge through their determination, dedication and drive towards excellence.”

According to NSAI Chief Executive Geraldine Larkin, obtaining certification to world-class business standards can help businesses in a variety of ways.

Ms Larkin said: “Certification may assist an organisation’s knowledge and abilities expand in a variety of areas, increasing efficiency and reducing risk.”

“It is great to see the efforts that firms and organisations from around Ireland put into the certification process. I’d like to recognise the tremendous determination put in, especially this year when many of our audits had to be completed remotely.

“It’s heartening to see so many businesses devoted to achieving best practices. They continue to show that Irish-based businesses can compete on a global scale.”

Cork businesses:

Controlled Environment Solutions I.S. EN ISO 9001:2015 – Quality Management CroCon Engineers Ltd I.S. EN ISO 9001:2015 – Quality Management Flow Technology Ltd I.S. EN ISO 9001:2015 – Quality Management Hovione ISO 50001 Energy Management Systems Icon Engineering I.S. EN ISO 9001:2015 – Quality Management Lifescience Business Platforms Ltd I.S. EN ISO 9001:2015 – Quality Management Solvotrin Therapeutics Ltd I.S. EN ISO 22000:2018 – Food safety management systems Watson-Marlow Limited, Ireland I.S. EN ISO 9001:2015 – Quality Management Nutricia Infant Nutrition Ltd Macroom ISO 50001 Energy Management Systems Axis Technical Services I.S. EN ISO 9001:2015 – Quality Management

I.S. EN ISO 14001:2015 – Environmental Management

ISO 45001:2018 – Occupational health and safety management systems Access Data Installations (Ireland) Ltd I.S. EN ISO 9001:2015 – Quality Management

I.S. EN ISO 14001:2015 – Environmental Management

ISO 45001:2018 – Occupational health and safety management systems Horizon8 Technology Software Solutions ISO/IEC 27001 — Information security management MMC Quantity Surveyors I.S. EN ISO 9001:2015 – Quality Management Over-C Technology Limited