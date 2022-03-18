Why were exactly 736 candles lit in St Fin Barre’s Cathedral?

18 March 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

As part of this public Day of Remembrance and Recognition, young people from all across the diocese lit 736 candles in St Fin Barre’s Cathedral at 11am this morning, one for each day of the pandemic to date in Ireland, in remembrance of those who died during Covid-19 and in recognition of all those who have cared for others during that time.

Church of Ireland Bishop in Cork, Cloyne and Ross Dr Paul Colton said on Twitter

“This morning’s time of Remembrance and Recognition… was very moving, especially in [St Fin Barre’s Cathedral] where young people lit one candle for each day of the #pandemic in Ireland, to date.”