Why were exactly 736 candles lit in St Fin Barre’s Cathedral?

18 March 2022
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie

Photo: Gerard McCarthy

As part of this public Day of Remembrance and Recognition, young people from all across the diocese lit 736 candles in St Fin Barre’s Cathedral at 11am this morning, one for each day of the pandemic to date in Ireland, in remembrance of those who died during Covid-19 and in recognition of all those who have cared for others during that time.

Church of Ireland Bishop in Cork, Cloyne and Ross Dr Paul Colton said on Twitter

“This morning’s time of Remembrance and Recognition… was very moving, especially in [St Fin Barre’s Cathedral] where young people lit one candle for each day of the #pandemic in Ireland, to date.”

736 candles – one for each day of the pandemic in Ireland to date – were lit in Saint Fin Barre’s Cathedral in Cork by young people from the Cathedral Choir and the Cork Diocesan Youth Council as part of the day of remembrance and recognition on Friday, 18th March 2022
Photo Gerard McCarthy

Photo Gerard McCarthy

Photo Gerard McCarthy

Photo Gerard McCarthy

Photo Gerard McCarthy

Photo Gerard McCarthy

