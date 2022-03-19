4 Tips for Increasing Your Organic Traffic

19 March 2022

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

In the past, you only had to follow certain rules to attract more visitors to your website. However, this is no longer the case as SEO is not only about basic rules. You have to do more to increase your website’s organic traffic.

To increase your website’s organic traffic, you should treat the process of developing a website and SEO strategy like planning and executing a marketing campaign. If you would like to increase your organic traffic, read on to find out how you can do this. That said, here are our top 4 tips for increasing your website’s organic traffic:

1. Reoptimize Content That Isn’t Performing

If you have any content that is not getting the traffic you expected it to get, consider reoptimizing it. Sometimes you and your team may create content but it may not garner results according to Cormac Reynolds of eCentres. Such content is known as non-performing content. The good news is that reoptimizing non-performing content is the easiest way to attract more visitors to your website. So, it is worth trying.

Google Analytics can help you know non-performing content as it will show you the traffic that each page on your website is getting. It can even help you compare the traffic a page gets in different periods. Review the different pages on your website and choose the best content pieces that are not getting the traffic you believe they should be attracting.

I know that some of you may be asking how they can reoptimize non-performing content. Worry no more as here are some of the best ideas that will help you ensure that your non-performing content is up to date and provides the best user experience. Some of these ideas include:

Adding new sections of content with updated information

Refreshing existing content sections with new keywords

Adding new images

Making pieces easier to read by including H2 and H3 subheadings

Updating image alt text with new descriptions

2. Conduct a Competitor Analysis

Performing a competitor analysis is a good idea as it will help you know what your competitors are doing when it comes to SEO. Check the kind of content that your competitors are posting and the topics they are covering and try to see if you can create something better.

Knowing what your competitors are doing will help you see what you can do to be better than them. Besides, it will help you have a bar to measure the success of your content. However, ensure that any content you create after checking your competition’s content is unique. Keep in mind that search engines like Google penalize websites with duplicate content.

3. Blog Regularly

Blogging can have a huge impact on your SEO. However, blogging is not all about creating content for your target audience. Google likes new, informative content particularly content that has keywords. It is important to ensure that you create content that meets the needs of your target audience by offering informative content.

Focus on how your content will meet the needs of your content first before focusing on relevant keywords. If your website has remained the same for many years, pay close attention to and update your blog. Blogging can help you convert visitors into new leads, make your business a thought leader, and offer fresh, interesting content for Google to index, which can improve the ranking of your website.

To make your blog successful, create an SEO content strategy with topics relevant to your target audience’s needs, questions and pain points. Topic and keyword research will help you create content that will meet the needs of your target audience.

Websites like Reddit and Quora are some of the best places to find questions that people in your industry ask on a regular basis. Alternatively, you can type queries into Google and look at the “Searches related to” your search and the People Also Ask box. Answering these queries in your content can help boost your traffic. So, look for the best way to answer these questions.

Keyword research tools like Ahrefs and BrightEdge can help you know the most relevant keywords in your industry. A good keyword research tool will give you relevant keyword suggestions, the number of clicks you can expect for each keyword suggestion, search volumes for each keyword, and scores for how difficult a keyword will be to rank for. Once you have a list of keywords, categorize them according to your buyer personas or pain points and create a content calendar.

4. Consider Guest Posting

Guest posting is one of the best ways to attract more visitors to your website, get quality links to content on your website and build your brand according to this web design Meath. I know that some of the people may be asking how guest posting is done. Here is a breakdown to help them know how to do it:

Look for blogs to write for: The first thing to do when guest posting is to find blogs. This is easy as a simple search for keywords you would like to rank for or keywords relevant to your industry and adding “guest blog”, “write for us” or “contributor” will help you find blogs to write for. On the SERPs, you will see a list of blogs that are in your industry or cover your industry that you can write a blog post for.

Craft Your Pitch: Once you find blogs you can write for, the next thing to do is to craft your pitch. It is very important to ensure that the topic of the blog post you want to pitch is relevant to the target audience of the blog and will be something the audience will be interested in so that it can attract many readers and help you achieve your aim of increasing traffic to your website.

Write: After crafting your pitch, start writing. Remember to include links to your content and external links that are valuable to those who will read your post. Also, remember to include an author bio.