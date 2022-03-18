What do OLDER PEOPLE in County Cork think of #ClimateChange?

18 March 2022

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Voices of Experience Share Climate Change Stories

Cork County Council has published a collection of Climate Change stories, poems and photographs submitted by the older people of Cork County.

Older citizens of Cork County were invited to share their stories of what climate change means to them in their locality, how they have been affected and what they would like to say to future generations. A thought-provoking collection of these stories has been released in the new publication entitled ‘Voices of Experience’.

A collaboration with Cork County Age Friendly Programme and Cork County Older Peoples Council, the book shares a unique insight into how older people have experienced climate over their lifetime.

Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr. Gillian Coughlan welcomed the new publication,

“When it comes to discussing climate change, older people have one advantage, they have watched it happen and have experienced its impacts. Many of the storytellers in this book imagine ways of responding positively. Stories are approached not just with anger or concern or fear but with wistfulness and a gentle nostalgia for what has changed. There are beautiful descriptions of honest moments and treasured memories from authentic voices which stop and make us think. I would like to thank Cork County Older People’s Council and all of the contributors to this book. I hope that people will enjoy reading it, but also reflect and be motivated to make change”.

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey said,

“Cork County Council’s Age Friendly Programme has established a strong network across the county since its establishment in 2016. Cork County Older People’s Council have played a key role in the success of the programme and have made an important contribution to many aspects of the Council’s work. This project again recognises older people have unique knowledge, insights and wisdom to share. This inter-generational climate action initiative is part of a wider action plan being undertaken under the Council’s Climate Adaptation Strategy.”

Elizabeth Maddox, Chair of Cork Older People’s Council commented that,

“Storytelling has always been a strong part of our culture and our learning. We remember and trust stories told to us by our parents, grandparents and elders. While these are individual perspectives, the collective stories have the power to shift the narrative and contribute to positive change.”

‘Voices of Experience’ is now available in Cork County Library branches throughout the county and digitally on the Borrowbox app. It is also available for download on the Council’s website www.corkcoco.ie where a podcast featuring a selection of the stories can also be enjoyed.