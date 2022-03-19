West Cork community groups meet with EirGrid

19 March 2022

By Tom Collins

Community groups and not-for-profit organisations successful in the Clashavoon Dunmanway Community Benefit Fund met with EirGrid’s Public Engagement team recently to speak about their projects.

The fund saw €600,000 being awarded to 36 groups and organisations along the Clashavoon Dunmanway electricity line that was energised in 2020.

The EirGrid team met a host of groups, including teachers and students from Rusheen NS who received support for the provision of iPads for the school. The team also met groups in Carrigahdrohid, Macroom, Kilmurray and Dunmanway to hear about how the funding will help improve wellbeing in these communities by delivering projects and initiatives.

Speaking about the positive impact the €20,000 in funding has had on Macroom Senior Citizens’ Meals-on-Wheels, Pat O’Connell, chairman of the Macroom Senior Citizens Housing Development, which provides up to 60 meals per day to elderly people in the wider Macroom area, said, “The funding from EirGrid has meant we could replace our 20-year-old van with this new electric van. The van means our Meals-on-Wheels’ service is more sustainable and we don’t have to think about the cost of fuel.”

Grainne Dunlea, of Canovee NS Parents Association said children in the area will have a safe place to play, after funding of €33,000 was awarded towards the development of a playground and car park next to the primary school, church and community centre.

“It’s going to make a huge difference to the area. We have a beautiful village and GAA clubs and hurling clubs and lots of different interests, but we don’t have anything for children who don’t necessarily want to play GAA, an area for them to run around and swing.”

Another huge plus for the area is that it will take the school cars out of the school yard so there’ll be no danger for the children coming in and out of school every day. The EirGrid community funding is essential, we couldn’t get this off the ground without it really,” added Ms Dunlea.

Reflecting on the day, Sinead Dooley, Head of Public Engagement said, “The hospitality and sense of community we experienced in every area from Rusheen to Dunmanway was inspiring. To meet the people behind the projects and hear what will be achieved through community spirit and EirGrid’s support was uplifting.”

“At EirGrid we understand the importance of communities and the sense of pride and place communities have. With that in mind, we wanted to create a fund that recognises these communities who have worked with us through facilitating new grid infrastructure,” added Dooley.

To see a full list of the successful applicants, visit www.eirgrid.ie/ClashavoonDunmanway