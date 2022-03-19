Cork wants Bacik to be new Labour Leader

19 March 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Labour Cork South Central nominate Bacik for Labour Party Leader

Following a meeting with Ivana Bacik TD this week, the Cork South Central Constituency of the Labour Party has formally proposed her to become the next leader of the Labour Party.

“Ivana also has strong family links to Cork,” said Constituency Chairperson Shane O’Meara.

“She went to school in Cloughduv and later in St. Lukes, Cork city. The process of leadership selection involves constituency councils nominating leadership candidates.”

“From her long history of campaigning and this week’s talk, it is clear Ivana has demonstrated her capability and commitment to the Labour Party.”

The move was warmly welcomed by Labour Local Area Rep Peter Horgan.

“I was delighted to be amongst the members who proposed that the constituency would endorse Ivana for leader,” said Mr Horgan.

“She has shown a vision and commitment that we need to take us into the local elections and restore the Labour Voice to Cork City Council on the Southside of the city.”

“We have seen her campaigning commitment over the years to issues that would have been ignored by many but now are adopted by all parties. She is a tireless campaigner for human and worker’s rights. I look forward to welcoming her to Cork city soon and seeing her engagement with residents right across Cork.”