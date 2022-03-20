Easy Ways to Save While Shopping at Target

20 March 2022

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Make your next trip to Target even more enjoyable with these helpful hints!

#1 Start Looking in More Target Branchs

Whoops! it seems like the item you’ve had your eye on for a long time is out of stock at your local Target. With the Target app, you can find out if another Target store near you has it in stock.

The item may be found by searching for it in the Target app’s search tool. “Find at another store” may be used to check if any other stores in the vicinity have it in stock if your normal Target lists it as “out of stock.”

#2 Bring your own Bag

Do not leave home without your plastic shopping tote bags. When you use a reusable bag when shopping at Target, you’ll get a 5-cent discount on your total bill.

It may not seem like much, but it adds up when you’re doing a lot of shopping. Reusable bags are a good idea, so why not start using them now?

#3 Social Media Is a Great Way to Keep Up with The Latest Discount

Follow Target’s social media channels and get the benefits! Keeping up with sales events and finding out about offers on particular things that you wouldn’t have heard about otherwise is simple with this service.

Target is available on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram, and YouTube if you type in “Target” in the search bar.

#4 Take Advantage of Price Matching

Taking advantage of Target’s price matching policy is one of the simplest ways to save money when shopping there. If you bring in the listed price from another shop, they’ll match that price!

During the first 14 days after making a purchase, price modifications are available to you. Customers who have purchased an item from Target within the last two weeks and discovered a lower price elsewhere may visit customer care to get a refund for the difference! Read more about it on https://frequent-ads.com/target.

#5 Get your hands on some free gift cards.

A free Target gift card is a great deal to look out for while shopping at Target. There are several ways to earn these cards, including spending a set amount of money on things from a certain brand (like LEGO toys) or a specific area (like women’s clothes, personal care, etc.). They are normally worth $5–10 apiece.

Even if you’re looking for a free gift card offer at Target, you can usually find it during sales periods like Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Check out Target’s website’s Top Deals page to see if there are any current deals for free gift cards.

#6 Get Rewarded for Taking Prescriptions

In addition to saving you time and gas, using the CVS Pharmacy inside Target may save you money! Each time you rack up 10 CVS ExtraCare Pharmacy & Health Rewards points, you’ll get a $5 Target coupon.

Using pharmacy services such as filling or refilling medications (1 point), obtaining a flu shot or other immunization (3 credits), and more earns you credit. It’s both convenient and cost-effective!

#7 Check Out What RedCard Has To Offer

Finally, Target shoppers may want to think about getting a RedCard. This membership includes free two-day delivery in addition to a longer return period and a 5% discount on in-store and online purchases.

(You don’t want another credit card, do you?) It’s all good! In addition to the credit card, they now offer a debit card alternative that has all of the same perks.