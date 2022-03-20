West Cork woman joins board of Irish Heritage Trust @IrHerita

20 March 2022

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

The Irish Heritage Trust recently announced the appointment of five directors to join its board including Terri Cullinane founder and Director of Cape Clear Consulting Ltd.; former Minister and MEP Avril Doyle; Liam Flynn Partner and Co-Head of Financial Regulation at Mason Hayes & Curran LLP; Mairéad Ní Cheóinín a corporate fundraiser working in the international maritime industry; and Jerry Padian Chairman & MD at Atlantic IP Services, Ltd.

Terri Cullinane from West Cork, is the founder and Director of Cape Clear Consulting Ltd., a boutique tourism and event management consultancy, providing strategic advice, project & event management support, sales & marketing consultancy and mentoring to the leisure and business tourism sector.

The Irish Heritage Trust CLG is an independent, not-for-profit organisation and is governed by a voluntary board of directors. The Trust cares for and brings to life a variety of historic houses, gardens and parklands in Ireland, while developing innovative visitor experiences, currently including Fota House & Gardens in Cork; Johnstown Castle Estate, Museum & Gardens, Wexford; and Strokestown Park & The National Famine Museum, Roscommon which will re-open in late spring following a €5 million redevelopment programme.

Welcoming the new board members, Clare McGrath, Irish Heritage Trust Chairperson said, “The Irish Heritage Trust benefits greatly from the deep knowledge and experience of our voluntary board members who give so generously of their time and expertise. We are delighted to bring a wealth of new talent and experience to the Trust as we undertake work on our new strategy for the next decade.”

The Irish Heritage Trust is currently engaged in a number of significant projects including the launch of the much anticipated, newly developed National Famine Museum at Strokestown Park, Roscommon. In addition, The Trust is working towards securing the future No. 11 Parnell Square East, Dublin where it is headquartered, ensuring that this unique building becomes a significant cultural hub in this part of Dublin City.

Malcolm Noonan, T.D., Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform at the Department of Housing, Local Government & Heritage commented, “I am delighted to see the Irish Heritage Trust’s work going from strength to strength with the appointment of these new directors who have a range of expertise across many sectors. My Department is pleased to continue to support and engage with the Trust, including the wonderful conservation and sustainability projects across all the properties in the care of the Irish Heritage Trust.”

The Irish Heritage Trust receives funding from the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, while continuing to develop and advance strategies towards long-term financial sustainability from multiple sources for each of the properties in its care. This includes donations, visitors and events, as well as Irish Heritage Trust membership which is presently at approximately 7,500 members. The thriving Irish Heritage Trust volunteering programme is a central part of the Trust’s approach of bringing places to life through community engagement and participation.