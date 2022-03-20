Kinsale student named ‘Best Individual’ at BT Young Scientist Business Bootcamp

20 March 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Top Prize for Isabelle Linehan, Kinsale Community School who is named as “Best Individual” at BT Young Scientist Business Bootcamp with her Project “Lighten Up”

Young entrepreneur, Isabelle Linehan from Kinsale Community School was presented with the prestigious title of overall “Best Individual” at the 2022 BT Young Scientist Business Bootcamp which was held at University College Dublin 11th March.

A total of 30 students from eight counties, took part in the four-day Bootcamp in the hope of claiming the highly coveted titles of “Best Group” and “Best Individual” of which Isabelle Linehan from Kinsale Community scooped up the highly esteemed “Best Individual” Title. The project titled ‘Lighten Up” consisted of a lamp and app combination called ‘Solas Sona’. The lamp is designed to help treat seasonal affected disorder (SAD), depression and other neurological disorders using light therapy. The bright light in the lamp mimicked the natural light from outdoors. It also had an aesthetically pleasing design which blended in perfectly in the household setting compared to other companies more clinical designs. Speaking of her award, Isabelle said “I was absolutely thrilled when I heard I won “Best Individual”. It was a very special experience, and I am so grateful I got to be a part of it.”

The BT Young Scientist Business Bootcamp, now in its 13th year, was established by BT in 2010 and is delivered in partnership with NovaUCD to give students the commercialisation skills they need to develop their BT Young Scientist and Technology project ideas into viable business ventures. All those who took part in this year’s Bootcamp were participants in the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition, held virtually last January, and have been selected from the pool of prize winners shortlisted from special awards, category winners and top four award recipients.

Mr. Fergal McCarthy, Principal said: “Isabelle Linehan’s achievement is truly remarkable. To win any national title is a is a significant achievement. Isabelle’s winning the prestigious individual winner award at the BT Young Scientist Bootcamp is a phenomenal success. All of the participants in the BT Young Scientist Business Bootcamp are bright innovative and creative young people. The experience of competing, and winning, in the company of this array of talent is something that Isabelle will never forget. The whole school is very proud of her achievement.”

During the Bootcamp the participating students experienced first-hand the world of technology, commercialisation, business propositions and entrepreneurship, with the culmination of the four-day programme seeing the students pitching their ideas to an expert panel of judges.

Congratulating the students who took part, Shay Walsh, Managing Director, BT Ireland, said “The BT Business Bootcamp has been an integral part of the BT Young Scientist journey since its inception in 2010 and we were delighted to provide an exciting programme of activities for our participants in person for the first time in two years. Encouraging young people to engage in STEM subjects is at the core of our sustainability agenda, and supporting them along that journey, be it through academia or through entrepreneurship is integral to fostering tomorrow’s digitally skilled workforce. I have no doubt that all

this week’s participants will continue onto brilliant things, and I look forward to keeping in touch with their progress.”

Over the years, a number of past participants of the BT Young Scientist Business Bootcamp have gone on to become successful entrepreneurs.